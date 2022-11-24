The Patriots will take on the Vikings in their first Thanksgiving game in a decade. Follow along.

At 6-4, the Patriots enter one of their toughest stretches of the season. A run of four straight primetime games begins when they kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST. You can watch on NBC or listen on 98.5 in the Boston area.

But on Thursday night, New England will face the 8-2 Vikings on the road in Minnesota.

The Patriots haven’t played on Thanksgiving in a decade (yes, their most recent Turkey Day game included this infamous play ).

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis throughout. Follow along below.

Weather? Not a problem tonight. — 6:30 p.m.

Weather won’t be an issue this evening, as tonight marks the first dome game of the season for New England, and the first game completely inside (with the roof closed) since Dec. 18, 2021, when the Patriots faced the Colts in Indianapolis.

New England has won three of its last four games inside. The Pats went 3-1 last season with wins over Atlanta, the Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans.

Meet tonight’s referee — 6:25 p.m.

Alex Kemp will serve as the referee for tonight’s game between the Patriots and Vikings.

The son of former NFL official Stan Kemp, Kemp is in his fifth season as an NFL referee. This will mark his first Patriots game of the season, and his first since January when his crew worked a 33-24 Miami win over New England.

According to NFL penalties, on average, Kemp’s crew calls the fourth-most penalties of any group, checking in at an average of 13.11 per game. (By way of comparison, Clete Blakeman’s crew leads the pack at 14.30 per game.)

The numbers also show that Kemp’s crew calls things down the middle; he averages the exact same number of calls per game on the home team as the visitors (6.56 per team).

Best way to get ready for tonight’s game? Your pregame reading list:

Christopher L. Gasper: Kevin O’Connell was drafted by Bill Belichick in 2008. Now he’s facing him as a head coach.

Chad Finn: Is this Patriots team ready for prime time? We’ll start finding out on Thanksgiving against the Vikings.

Ben Volin: Patriots defense has been impressive — but now the schedule gets real

Nicole Yang: Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn is ruled out for Thursday’s game with foot injury

Chad Finn: Melissa Stark has fit in nicely on NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’

Good evening, and welcome back to football. Hopefully, you’re stuffed from turkey, cranberry sauce, potatoes, and pumpkin pie, but you’ve left some room for what promises to be a great ballgame between the Patriots and Vikings.

Can New England keep winning with special teams and defense? Can Minnesota bounce back from last Sunday’s ugly loss to Dallas? We’ll find out this evening as the Patriots play their first Thanksgiving game since 2012.

So sit back, relax, put on your stretchy pants and enjoy the game; we’ll have all the pregame news and analysis, in-game updates, and the most important postgame quotes from both teams.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.