Wyatt Stevens snares a last-minute touchdown to carry Dennis-Yarmouth to Chowder Bowl comeback win over Nauset

“Rivalry games always end up finishing like this, so we were going into this game knowing it was going to be a dog fight until the fourth quarter,” said Stevens, who finished with seven catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a rushing score.

With just 22 seconds remaining, Stevens made an over-the-shoulder grab on a perfectly-placed 33-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Jayden Barber to help D-Y complete a fourth-quarter comeback in a 45-42 victory over Nauset in South Yarmouth.

In a game full of big plays and momentum changes, Dennis-Yarmouth senior Wyatt Stevens made the final — and decisive — play in the final minute of the 26th Chowder Bowl.

After Nauset (6-5) built its first lead midway through the fourth quarter, Stevens plunged in for a 1-yard rushing score to cut D-Y’s deficit to 42-39 with 2:40 remaining. Following a stop on Nauset’s next drive, D-Y (4-7) took over at its own 39 with 48 seconds left.

Barber (24-of-37 passing, 492 yards, 5 TDs) led the final drive by completing four of five pass attempts, the final three of which were to Stevens down the sideline.

“We beat them on two comebacks the two plays before, so on the [final touchdown] we went to a comeback and go,” Stevens said. “I was able to get them to bite and then it was just me in the end zone and I made it happen.”

In addition to Stevens, junior Jacob Bohlin (7 catches, 166 yards, 2 TDs) and sophomores Walter Mayo (3 catches, 126 yards, 1 TD) and Peyton Kellett (5 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) were favorite targets for Barber.

“He’s gotten better as the year has gone on and we haven’t had the results to show it, but I felt like we had been getting closer and closer and closer and then today it just clicked and he was just phenomenal,” D-Y coach Chris Marsh said of Barber.

It was a third straight Chowder Bowl win for D-Y, which leads the all-time series 20-6.

Amesbury 38, Newburyport 14 — Nick Marden scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Amesbury (9-2) to the Cape Ann victory in this 99th Thanksgiving meeting.

Archbishop Williams 28, Cardinal Spellman 21 — Marcus Thurston rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns — capped by a go-ahead 57-yard gallop in the fourth quarter — to lead the Bishops (5-6) to a Catholic Central win. Senior captain Jack Duffy was the leader for the Cardinals (5-7), throwing a pair of touchdown passes and returning a fumble 45 yards for a game-tying score in the third quarter.

Bedford 49, Burlington 6 — Senior Eric Miles completed his first 12 throws and finished with 325 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Buccaneers (9-2) stormed to a nonleague win at home. Miles also added a 2-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 1,900-plus rushing yards this season.

Bishop Feehan 49, Bishop Stang 8 — Senior Nick Yanchuk rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns for the 12th-ranked Shamrocks (7-4), who closed out their season with a Catholic Central League win over the Spartans in Attleboro. In nine games, Yanchuk set program records in both rushing yards (2,199) and rushing touchdowns (30).

Central Catholic 34, Lawrence 12 — Markys Bridgewater caught a 50-yard touchdown from Blake Hebert and ran in an additional 15-yard score to propel the seventh-ranked Raiders (9-3) to a Merrimack Valley Conference road win.

Dedham 14, Norwood 6 — Giannia Gasbarro ran back a pick-6 in the second quarter and AJ Pinet scored on a fourth-quarter run to lead the host Marauders (6-5) to a Tri-Valley win in the teams’ 93rd meeting. Norwood leads, 50-41-2.

Dover-Sherborn 28, Medfield 14 — Michael Polk had scoring runs of 12 and 2 yards, Ronan Richards added a 10-yard touchdown, and Brian Olsen hauled in a 65-yard pass from Garrett Webb as the Raiders (11-1) capped their season with a Tri-Valley win.

East Boston 48, South Boston 0 — The Jets (2-8) soared to a Boston City League win in their finale, with the offensive line paving the way for a 300-yard rushing performance. Sophomore Gio Angelico had a 6-yard rushing touchdown and a 35-yard pick-6 in the first quarter. Junior Paul Fortes blocked a punt, returning the ball for a 45-yard TD in the second quarter.

“It’s still a big deal in our community,” said coach John Parziale. “It’s a huge deal for us.”

Fairhaven 14, Dartmouth 7 — Colby Correira opened the scoring with a 14-yard run and nabbed two interceptions in the nonleague home win for the Blue Devils (8-3).

Hopkinton 32, Ashland 14 — In the teams’ 96th meeting, senior Seamus Murphy snared scoring receptions of 23 and 7 yards from Robert Litscher and added a 7-yard TD run, senior Eric Touzjian opened the second half with a 70-yard kickoff return, and Braden Hicks, Brendan McGowan, and Andrew Budden recorded interceptions for the Hillers (8-3) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Ipswich 32, Hamilton-Wenham 13 — Two touchdowns apiece from seniors Matt McGowan and Henry Wright propelled the host Tigers (4-7) to the Cape Ann victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury 32, Newton South 12 — Darius Braithwaite (14 carries, 100 yards) took a 60-yard run to the end zone and Cooper Tarentino (12 carries, 80 yards) had two touchdowns in a 25-point fourth quarter to propel the visiting Warriors (7-4) to the Dual County League win.

Lynn Classical 18, Lynn English 0 — Playing for the first time since he tore his anterior cruciate ligament last Thanksgiving, Brian Vaughan Jr. tossed touchdown passes to R.J. Faessler and John Nasky, while the Rams (6-4) blocked two punts and forced three turnovers in the 109th installment of the rivalry.

Marblehead 48, Swampscott 7 — Chris DeWitt caught a pair of 5-yard touchdown passes and took an interception back 37 yards for a touchdown in a convincing Northeastern Conference home win for the Magicians (8-2).

Masconomet 34, Bishop Fenwick 18 — In Boxford, Will Shannon rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns to lift the host Chieftains (7-4) in a new rivalry.

Middleborough 35, Carver 21 — Jacob Briggs rushed for touchdowns of 9, 35, and 11 yards in the first half to build a 21-7 lead for the Sachems (8-3). Then Robert Henry rushed for a 9-yard score and Caiden Carriuolo hauled in a 25-yard TD from Briggs in the third quarter as Middleborough earned a nonleague win.

Natick 49, Framingham 13 — Drew George threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Drew Waldron on a trick play — named “Flyer” — in the second quarter as the Redhawks (6-5) earned the Elks Trophy in the 118th game of the rivalry.

Newton North 41, Brookline 13 — Akeale Rather powered in for touchdowns of 1 and 34 yards and reeled in a 10-yard score from Adam Landry, leading the Tigers (3-8) to the Bay State Conference win.

Peabody 48, Saugus 6 — With four touchdown passes, Shea Lynch set the Northeastern Conference single-season record (78) for the host Tanners (10-1). Eli Batista also set a milestone as the first 1,000-yard receiver in Peabody history.

Rockland 35, East Bridgewater 0 — Jacob Coulstring, Jordan DePina, and Lucas Leander combined for 339 yards rushing and the Bulldogs forced five turnovers in a South Shore League blanking of East Bridgewater to close out the season 8-3. Austin Clarke had a pick-6 for Rockland, and DePina, Gaven Wardwell, Terran William also came up with interceptions while Logan Rogers recorded a strip sack.

Salem 39, Beverly 0 — Junior Corey Grimes passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Witches (7-4) earned their first Thanksgiving victory over rival Beverly (3-8) since 2017 in the 124th meeting of the neighboring squads.

Sandwich 22, Mashpee 20 — In his finale for the Blue Knights, Connor Stack racked up 202 yards receiving and two touchdowns on seven receptions to propel the hosts (6-5) to the nonleague win. The senior opened the scoring early in the second quarter with a 63-yard touchdown catch from sophomore Adam Ferreira. Mashpee (5-5) took a brief 8-7 lead, on a 65-yard fumble recovery return by Mark Valois, set in motion when Mason Zylinski sacked Ferreira. Later in the quarter, Ferreira (210 passing yards, three touchdowns) connected with Ben Polay on a 46-yard touchdown to give the Blue Knights the lead for good.

Scituate 42, Hingham 10 — Junior quarterback Jackson Belsan was 11 of 16 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for a fifth score as the Sailors (6-5) cruised past the Harbormen (6-6) in the 28th meeting of their series.

Somerset Berkley 50, Joseph Case 14 — Senior Wyatt Figueiredo had touchdowns of 5, 25, and 10 yards in the South Coast win for the visiting Blue Raiders (7-4), who led, 37-7, at halftime. Owen Meehan added two rushing scores. Junior Jack Orton had TD passes of 7 and 65 yards for Case (2-8).

Tewksbury 27, Wilmington 2 — Sean Hirtle broke free for a 66-yard rushing touchdown and added 1- and 4-yard scores to power the Redmen (7-4) to a nonleague win at home.

West Bridgewater 35, Southeastern 13 — James Harris dominated on the ground, rushing for five touchdowns to lead the Wildcats (8-3) to a nonleague win.

Westford 43, Acton-Boxborough 14 — Senior Anthony Rudiman had 232 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns and Luke Fremault returned a punt 85 yards for a score and scooped up two forced fumbles as the Grey Ghosts (7-4) knocked off the Revolution in Dual County League play.

Whitman-Hanson 35, Abington 30 — Senior captain Evan Casey rushed for four touchdowns, including the go-ahead 50-yard score with less than two minutes to go in regulation, delivering the Panthers (6-5) a nonleague win in their 111th meeting with the Green Wave on Thanksgiving.

Winthrop 25, Revere 6 — Nick Capuccio ran 48 yards for a touchdown and caught a 12-yard score from Robert Noonan to help the Vikings (7-4) win the 101st edition of the Thanksgiving series.

Woburn 43, Winchester 13 — Bryan Ferreira rolled in rushing scores of 1, 27, and 32 yards in the Middlesex League road win for the Tanners (7-4). Ryan Lush added a 67-yard rushing touchdown.

Tyler Amaral reported Sandwich. Kat Cornetta, Tyler Foy, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Ethan Kagno, Khalin Kapoor, Brendan Kurie, Craig Larson, Jake Levin, Lenny Rowe, Eamonn Ryan, AJ Traub, and Nate Weitzer contributed.