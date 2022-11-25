Expect trials, tribulations from anthology series ‘Accused’

Another crime anthology series is coming our way, this one on Fox. It’s called “Accused,” and each episode follows a different character on trial. We know nothing about the crime they’ve been accused of, but the episode then looks back at what brought the defendant to court.

The show, which will premiere on Jan. 22, is based on a British series that ran from 2010-12. It has been developed for Fox by “24″ executive producers Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa and “House” creator David Shore.