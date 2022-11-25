Blind date: ‘He moved to a new city and proceeded to join every sports league you can imagine’

GARABED K.: 28 / corporate lawyer

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: In between his second and third cups of coffee

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: His lack of things — it’s like he just moved in and it’s been years

7 P.M. SHY BIRD, CAMBRIDGE

TAKING A DIP

Ben I took a shower, shaved, and got dressed. On my drive over, I listened to some Carly Rae Jepsen.

Garabed I reread the menu a few times and ruminated about my order.

Ben I got seated. I knew it was my date when he walked in. He was incredibly good-looking.

Garabed He was taller than me, which isn’t difficult but always a plus. To be honest, he looked like a nerd, from the glasses to his clothing. That’s not a bad thing — I’m a nerd too so I liked it.

SPLASHING AROUND

Ben We talked about what we did for a living — I asked him about being an attorney and told him a bit about my job as a researcher at a hospital.

Garabed I learned that Ben speaks Chinese, which is very cool, and lived in China post-college for a time. I studied abroad, so I always like hearing about people’s experiences.

Ben We talked about gay pop icons, shows we watch, which guy Rory should’ve ended up with in Gilmore Girls, Provincetown, experiences dating in Boston. I also told him about the activities I do (gay swim team, gay hiking group, board game group). I think it both scared and impressed him how busy I am. Overall, the conversation flowed and we had plenty to talk about.

Garabed One thing that I really liked about Ben was that he moved to a new city and proceeded to join every sports league you can imagine. I find that admirable as someone who finds it hard to make friends.

Ben I ordered the roast chicken and we shared Brussels sprouts. The chicken was good, although messy.

Garabed We both ordered from the cocktail menu and discussed our favorite spirits.

Ben Garabed is super handsome, easy to talk to, and you can tell he’s a really nice person.

Garabed He was definitely more attractive as the night went on. He opened up and the conversation flowed.

Ben I wanted there to be romantic chemistry, but something was holding him back. I tried to make eye contact, which he wasn’t reciprocating. He would meet my gaze and then look away. That was when I knew it wasn’t going to work.

Garabed Ben was interested in getting his PhD. Having gone through grad school, I would really prefer not to relive that (even vicariously).

A SINKING FEELING

Ben The bill came, then we walked out and said goodbye.

Garabed To be honest, I think we were both tired.

Ben We gave each other a hug, said it was fun getting to know each other (which was true for me!), and headed our separate ways.

Garabed I always feel awkward not ending a date with a hug.

Ben I don’t think so. I think I was more attracted to him than he was to me, which is totally fine!

Garabed No. Ben’s super nice but kind of young for me and seems like he’ll be busy for the next five to seven years.

POST-MORTEM

Ben / B+

Garabed / B+

POST-MORTEM

Ben / B+

Garabed / B+




