Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Join the City of Boston and its Nova Scotian guests of honor for the Boston Common Tree Lighting. The 81st annual celebration will run from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Boston Common and Public Garden lights lit shortly before 8 p.m. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will be in attendance, and there will be special appearances by Santa Claus and Rudolph. boston.gov/calendar/boston-common-tree-lighting

Starting Thursday

Popping Off

Get in the holiday spirit with the opening of the Boston Pops’ 2022 Holiday Pops season. Conductors Keith Lockhart and James Burton will lead the orchestra in performing global holiday favorites as they bring the festive feeling of the season to Symphony Hall. Shows through December 24; times vary. Tickets start at $20. bso.org

Starting Friday

Cozy Carolers

Visit the Prudential Center’s center court for Carolers & Cocoa, a free family-friendly event. From 4 to 6 p.m., you can pick up a cup of hot chocolate from Eataly to sip while listening to a holiday a cappella performance from Songful Artists, a group of singers from New York and Boston. The event will run every Friday through December 23. prudentialcenter.com/experiences/events

Saturday

Dance Battle

Dorchester’s Strand Theatre will host an exciting Punjabi folk dance competition, Boston Bhangra 2022. The 19th annual dance competition will feature teams from across the United States and Canada. There will also be a special performance from G. Sidhu, a Punjabi singer and 2018 BritAsia TV Music Award winner who has previously danced at Boston Bhangra. The competition starts at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20. bostonbhangra.com/bbc2022

Saturday

Outside Voices

The Boston Public Library will host author Carolyn Finney for a discussion of her book Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African Americans to the Great Outdoors. The 2 p.m. event, taking place in person and over Zoom, will include a question and answer session about her 2014 book, which delves into the idea that historical racial inequalities have influenced modern access to outdoor spaces. Free, but registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

