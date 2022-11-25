Home design inspiration: creating an airy and relaxing bedroom

1 The team stained the pumpkin pine floors a deep ebony, then layered on a plush wool pile rug with small black dots from Moroccan Etsy vendor Berber Living.

Tired of how the tall furniture in their bedroom made it feel constricted, a South End couple hired Pratt & Deutsch Interiors for a redesign. “They wanted a bright, minimalist look with cozy elements,” says Hannah Deutsch. To lighten the third-floor space, the designers started by painting the walls and trim Benjamin Moore’s Simply White in an eggshell finish. The approach went a long way toward modernizing the Victorian. For the furnishings, the designers mixed shades of white, cream, and ivory, and stuck with low profiles. “The layers of light, natural fibers make the room feel very serene,” says Samantha Pratt.

2 New floral pulls on the lacquered linen nightstands from CB2 are a subtle feminine touch that echo the motif of the Tibetan lumbar pillows on the bed. “The clients didn’t want the room to feel too feminine,” Pratt says.

3 Sculptural sconces free up space on the nightstands, pop against the white walls, and balance the dark fireplace on the opposite wall, as well as pull out the dots in the rug.

4 A tiered bowl pendant by Aerin with a plaster finish replaced a traditional, cut crystal chandelier. “It looks like a cloud and is beautiful when lit,” Pratt says.

5 “A bench is a less expensive option than building a window seat, but if they decide to add one, this ivory boucle piece will work anywhere in the house,” Deutsch says.

6 The plinth base of the bed hides the mechanism of the owners’ adjustable mattress, the headboard’s low profile keeps the room feeling airy, and the channeled upholstery feels cushy. The antique elm bench infuses age next to the pristine bed.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.