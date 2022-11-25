Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Judy Foreman’s article, “Five Science-Based Secrets to Healthy Aging” (October 16), outlines actual actions anyone and everyone can incorporate into their lives for healthy aging. Let’s hope the local councils on aging, senior centers, YMCAs, and other such places with programs dedicated to healthy aging read this article and develop plans to [incorporate these tips].

Excellent article with great info that I, a retired nurse practitioner, will cite in a presentation I am planning on fall risk reduction.

Jean Hunt, Dorchester

I’m in my late 70s and keep active by walking my 20-pound rescue dog. Fortunately, I no longer live in Massachusetts so I can get out every day of the year without the fear of falling on snow or ice. It also helps that I live on the fifth floor of a condo building, so I’m forced to walk my dog multiple times a day. Dogs also help start conversations with strangers, and that helps with loneliness.

Yankeedownsouth, posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement

If this list, a great one, were to be expanded, I [would suggest adding] self-esteem or openness to new ideas.

Michael R. Walsh, Wellfleet

Falling backward as opposed to sideways results in frequent head injuries — worse than a hip injury.

Dr. F. Taylor Mauck, North Andover

As a person who just entered her 80s, I applaud the writer’s insights.

Carol DeYoung, Falmouth

Clear, informative, welcoming tone with practical actions that are so important for us baby boomers!

Deane Coady, Brookline

Benefit of Hindsight

As one of the people who experience regret, I was comforted and encouraged by Marianne Jacobbi’s Perspective (“How Leaning Into Your Regrets Can Make You Happy,” October 16). As people in the Jewish faith recently observed Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), I wanted to share a key principle of that spiritual reawakening. Liturgy dictates that, if you have sinned against God, God will forgive you. However, if you sin against another person, you must actively seek forgiveness. Seems fair and just, yes?

Advertisement

Matt Robinson, Needham

What a great reflection. A senior, I am dealing with both sides of this coin and Jacobbi’s Perspective was comforting as I process a long list of regrets and move toward forgiving some major offenders.

battlehymn, posted on bostonglobe.com

I love the article. I especially liked Jacobbi’s conversation with her grandchildren. This really hit home as I recently wrote to someone who had hurt me to clear the air. It turns out I had also hurt her and it helped to talk it out. Forgiveness is definitely a help to ourselves....Reaching out is far better than silence, even if the other person doesn’t forgive or apologize.

junesunshine, posted on bostonglobe.com

This is a bit of a minefield. While not about bullying, the literature I’ve read regarding contacting exes to apologize for bad behavior says don’t do it. While it relieves the offender of guilty feelings, it does nothing to undo the past, and probably stirs up a lot of resentment that was long ago dealt with to allow the wounded party to move on. If you want to feel better about yourself, save it for the confessional.

J Q Public, posted on bostonglobe.com

It’s a shame that the writer didn’t talk to a rabbi about regrets and what to do about them. It’s just post our High Holy Days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, which are all about asking for forgiveness from God. It would have been so fitting for this topic. I don’t understand this idea of just moving forward and being a better person. As Jews, we are taught to apologize to people we have harmed/hurt and to try at least three times before giving up. This is in addition to learning from the experience.

Advertisement

Deb Schuback, Boston

A Place at the Table

I have a suggestion for Miss Conduct’s letter writer, which is that she start using her silver and china on an everyday basis (“Table Manners,” October 16). She’ll get used to it and will feel less self-conscious [setting a holiday table with it].

Margaret Beal, Brookline

The wonderful writer and vlogger Jennifer L. Scott recommends “using the best things you have” on a daily basis as a means of elevating life. Clothes, furniture, dishes, and silverware—use them now, and enjoy!

ForeverInCollege, posted on bostonglobe.com

You have it, it’s a special occasion, and special guests. Show them the honor of using the good stuff.

nptrimper, posted on bostonglobe.com

When my parents passed, none of my five siblings wanted a complete set of fine china that my parents had accumulated over the years; I opted to take it. My parents were very hard working and modest in what and how they spent their limited disposable income. Acquiring a full set of fine dinnerware was one of the modest indulgences in which they partook. For me, bringing it out for Thanksgiving and Christmas and sometimes one or two other times during the year reminds me of my parents, how hard they worked through their lives to provide for their family, and the joy they had in celebrating the holidays with family. My kids would roll their eyes when I took the set out, but only now are they beginning to understand its meaning.

Advertisement

jjshello, posted on bostonglobe.com