On the Block

For sale: Condos with killer views

To commemorate Jimi Hendrix’s Nov. 27 birthday, enjoy the purple haze of city sunsets from these penthouse decks.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 25, 2022, 20 minutes ago
The private, 300-square-foot roof deck has panoramic city views.Anfuso Imaging

$649,000

158 COTTAGE STREET UNIT 4F / EAST BOSTON

SQUARE FEET 937

CONDO FEE $214 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $575,000 in 2018

PROS This two-level unit with hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, and central air crowns a 1910 brick row house in Jeffries Point. Off the entry hall, find the bath and two closets. The open living area features recessed lighting and a wall of exposed brick; the galley kitchen at left features granite counters and a dining peninsula. There’s a bedroom off the living room. Up a staircase with exposed brick and wainscoting, the spacious and sunny primary bedroom features a skylight and walkout access to a private 300-square-foot roof deck with panoramic city views. There’s shared laundry and a private storage room in the basement. CONS You’ll have to earn the views by hiking up three flights of stairs.

The open living area features recessed lighting and a wall of exposed brick.Anfuso Imaging

Jamie Cholette, Boston Harbor Real Estate, 617-913-2958, bostonhre.com

$1,599,000

1 NASSAU STREET #2204 / CHINATOWN

Inside the penthouse unit, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Financial District; the wraparound balcony offers even more generous views.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,749

CONDO FEE $1,500 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,185,000 in 2020

PROS Gut renovated in 2021, this two-level corner penthouse tops the Metropolitan building. Past a powder room, the kitchen has cadet blue cabinets, carrera marble counters and backsplash, and a pass-through breakfast bar above the farmers sink. Dark oak floors extend into the living and dining rooms, where floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Financial District; the wraparound balcony offers even more generous views. A spiral staircase surrounded by two-story windows leads up to a sunny landing, a bath with laundry, and a guest room with built-in Murphy bed and double closets. The primary bedroom includes a dressing room and bath with double step-in shower. CONS Sky-high condo fee.

Dark oak floors extend into the living and dining rooms.Handout

O’Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Boston Metro, 781-789-7569, oconnorandhighland.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

