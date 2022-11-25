For sale: Condos with killer views

CONDO FEE $214 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $575,000 in 2018

PROS This two-level unit with hardwood floors, 9-foot ceilings, and central air crowns a 1910 brick row house in Jeffries Point. Off the entry hall, find the bath and two closets. The open living area features recessed lighting and a wall of exposed brick; the galley kitchen at left features granite counters and a dining peninsula. There’s a bedroom off the living room. Up a staircase with exposed brick and wainscoting, the spacious and sunny primary bedroom features a skylight and walkout access to a private 300-square-foot roof deck with panoramic city views. There’s shared laundry and a private storage room in the basement. CONS You’ll have to earn the views by hiking up three flights of stairs.

The open living area features recessed lighting and a wall of exposed brick. Anfuso Imaging

Jamie Cholette, Boston Harbor Real Estate, 617-913-2958, bostonhre.com

$1,599,000

1 NASSAU STREET #2204 / CHINATOWN

Inside the penthouse unit, floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Financial District; the wraparound balcony offers even more generous views. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,749

CONDO FEE $1,500 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $1,185,000 in 2020

PROS Gut renovated in 2021, this two-level corner penthouse tops the Metropolitan building. Past a powder room, the kitchen has cadet blue cabinets, carrera marble counters and backsplash, and a pass-through breakfast bar above the farmers sink. Dark oak floors extend into the living and dining rooms, where floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the Financial District; the wraparound balcony offers even more generous views. A spiral staircase surrounded by two-story windows leads up to a sunny landing, a bath with laundry, and a guest room with built-in Murphy bed and double closets. The primary bedroom includes a dressing room and bath with double step-in shower. CONS Sky-high condo fee.

Dark oak floors extend into the living and dining rooms. Handout

O’Connor & Highland, Keller Williams Boston Metro, 781-789-7569, oconnorandhighland.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.