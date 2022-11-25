Boston man arrested in indecent assault incident at Copley Station

A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged attack at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police said Friday.
Police responded to State Street Station at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with a woman who reported that a man had indecently assaulted her a short while ago at Copley Station, Transit Police said in a statement.
The woman described the man to police, who then went to Copley to investigate, the statement said. At the station, officers found a man who they say matched the description provided by the victim.
Police said the man, identified as Abdirahman Abdullahi, of Boston, also matched photos of a male suspect in a separate indecent assault reported at Copley on Nov. 18.
Abdullahi was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery, according to court records. He may face additional charges pending an investigation into separate alleged indecent assault incidents, police said.
It was not immediately clear Friday whether Abdullahi had an attorney.
Nick Stoico