Boston man arrested in indecent assault incident at Copley Station

A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection to an alleged attack at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police said Friday.

Police responded to State Street Station at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with a woman who reported that a man had indecently assaulted her a short while ago at Copley Station, Transit Police said in a statement.

The woman described the man to police, who then went to Copley to investigate, the statement said. At the station, officers found a man who they say matched the description provided by the victim.