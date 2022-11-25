Eight people injured in four-vehicle crash on I-195 in New Bedford

The man, who is from New Bedford, was first assisted by a Good Samaritan, who happened to be a medical professional, at the scene. He was later taken to the hospital for treatment of non-disclosed injuries. His condition was not known Friday evening.

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after he was apparently ejected from the 2005 Volvo he was driving westbound at about 7:10 p.m., State Police said.

Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 in New Bedford Friday evening, forcing the highway to temporarily close, according to State Police.

The seven other people injured in the crash were also taken by ambulance to a hospital. Information about the nature of their injuries, and their conditions, was not released.

State Police said that all lanes of the highway were closed due to “low-light conditions.”

Fairhaven firefighters responded to the scene, according to Fire Chief Todd Correia, along with EMS from New Bedford and Mattapoisett.

The scene had been cleared by 8:20 p.m., and all lanes of the highway reopened, officials said.

State Police said that the cause of the crash was under investigation, and that no charges had been issued “as of this time.”

No further information was available on Friday night.





