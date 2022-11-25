How a 6-foot-tall statue of Mickey Mouse with lobster claws for hands made it back to Boston

But he would need to track it down first — and that wouldn’t be easy.

As he stared at the odd sculpture online, a second thought quickly replaced it: “I have to have it.”

The first thought Deon Point had when he came across “Lobsta Mickey” — a 700-pound statue of the lovable Disney character with orange skin and claws for hands — was, “How could this be real?”

Nearly 20 years ago, if you happened to stroll through Quincy Market, you may have noticed the strange — and some might say off-putting — monument amid the bustle of tourists and shoppers. At 6 feet tall, the classic children’s character had a wide grin and a spiny lobster tail running down its back, fitting for a harborside attraction.

The mouse-slash-crustacean first emerged in 2003, and was one of 75 similar Mickey Mouse-inspired sculptures commissioned for the cartoon character’s 75th anniversary. They were designed by various artists and celebrities (among them Tom Hanks, Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, and Ben Affleck), and conjured up by children from different states.

The Boston-inspired piece made quite an impression. People snapped pictures next to the big, orange oddity, or tried to stick their heads between its giant claws, which had been painted with lifelike detail as if the statue was pulled from boiling water.

But it proved to be a flash in a buttered pan. In 2005, the statue vanished after it was sold at an auction organized by Disney, which raised $7,500 for Boston Arts Academy. Soon, it was largely forgotten.

Twelve years later, Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, was poking around online when he came across images of the uniquely Massachusetts sculpture. Concepts collaborates with Nike on a line of Lobster-themed sneakers, and he was researching local lobster lore for ways to promote the shoes.

“Lobsta Mickey,” which showed up in his search results, struck him as the perfect fit.

He would spend the next five years trying to capture it. While there were traces of it online, including an entry on Atlas Obscura, a website for hidden spots and strange landmarks, and a reference to the statue in a “Zippy the Pinhead” comic strip from 2019, called “Mouse Droppings,” there was little else about where it went.

Some people believed it was still on the waterfront, not far from statues of Samuel Adams and Paul Revere. A handful even made the trek to see it, unaware it was gone.

“Please help us! We are in search of Lobster Mickey. We are entranced by him and we wish to visit him,” one tourist wrote last year, in a post on Reddit Boston. “He is the only reason why we are going to Boston mid-May — if anyone has any information please comment below. PLEASE.”

For Point, who had all but given up, his search became more urgent this year as Concepts prepared to launch an orange edition of its lobster shoes.

Then “lo and behold,” he spotted a listing for the long-lost relic on eBay in July.

“A gentleman in New Jersey was trying to get rid of it,” he said.

It’s a small world, after all.

The "Lobsta Mickey" statue once displayed proudly at Faneuil Hall re-emerged on a New Jersey lawn, where it had fallen into disrepair. Nikita Petrov

Breanna Rowlette hasn’t thought about the statue in years.

She was an 8-year-old “kid correspondent” for Boston’s outpost of Radio Disney when the company asked its talent to pitch ideas for the Mickey statue concepts, inspired by their hometowns.

Rowlette dreamed up the idea for the lobster-mouse and sketched it at her family’s kitchen table in Lowell.

Designing “Lobsta Mickey,” and watching it go on a nationwide tour that included a run outside Faneuil Hall, was part of her whirlwind year with the radio station interviewing some of the era’s biggest stars. She described it as “the highlight of my childhood.”

Now 27 and living in New Hampshire, she was shocked to learn that her handiwork had been located after all this time.

“It’s incredible that something that happened so long ago is coming back up to the surface,” Rowlette said. “It’s crazy for me to think about.”

Point closed a deal a few weeks later with the man in New Jersey — he asked to remain anonymous — and sent a crew with a truck to collect his prize.

But when they got there, it was in rough shape: Mickey was severely discolored and sun-bleached, split from head to fin in cracks, and its concrete foundation was crumbling.

“It was covered in moss,” said Nikita Petrov, president of VIP Movers Boston, which was hired for the rescue mission. “It looked like it had been sitting outside for 10 years.”

It was already turning heads before it even made it home. At a Connecticut weigh station, a state trooper ordered Petrov to open up his van to inspect the object, which is as heavy as a baby grand piano.

“He was like, ‘What is it? I have never seen something like that,’” Petrov said. “He had to take a picture to show his kids.”

Once back in Boston, it got a second life. Point hired a local artist to refurbish and repaint its body, and while he wouldn’t say exactly how much Concepts invested in the project, it was “significantly more” than the $7,500 it first fetched at auction.

The day before Halloween, the spiffed up “Lobsta Mickey” finally made its second public debut in the city, when it was set up on Concepts’ Newbury Street showroom floor. And like before, it’s once again enthralling visitors.

“People were a little terrified,” Point said of the customer response. “People think we created this thing, which, of course, we didn’t.”

But it won’t be there for long.

Point said he plans to keep “Lobsta Mickey” on display through the holiday season, but then he’ll find it a new home somewhere “within Boston” where it can be enjoyed long term.

Keep your ears to the ground.

A statue of Mickey Mouse with lobster claws is displayed at the Concepts shoe store on Newbury Street. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.