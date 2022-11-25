‘Hubcat’ the kitten is rescued from a truck wheel in Lawrence

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

MEET HUBCAT THE KITTEN

A tiny, 4-week-old kitten earned the name Hubcat after becoming stuck in the wheel of a truck in Lawrence on Nov. 4. Animal control officers were trying to remove a group of kittens from the streets when they discovered the injured one. “This little guy got scared and hid in the tire,” said Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen. “No one could find him until they heard him crying. It was just so heartbreaking.” They then contacted a local towing company to help free the kitten and bring him to a veterinarian, and ultimately he ended up at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm. “Our vets immediately cleaned him up, sutured a large wound on his leg, and bandaged his foot,” O’Leary said. “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to save his leg, but we’ll likely need to amputate some toes.” The kitten was due to undergo surgery and will stay in a foster home until he’s old enough to be adopted, she said. “It’s going to take him four to six weeks to recover from his surgery,” said O’Leary. “He’ll stay in foster care during that time, and we’ll change his bandages and check his foot regularly. Right now, the kitten’s doing great with his foster. He’s eating well and has even been moving around, despite his injuries. We know that he’ll be a wonderful pet when he’s fully recovered.” Those interested in adopting the little kitten from Lawrence or making a donation to cover the costs of his surgery can do so online at mspca.org/hubcat. MSPCA officials will also be posting updates on that page as he recovers from his injuries. “This little guy used used 8 of his 9 lives when he got stuck in a tire,” MSPCA tweeted, “but he’s on the mend!”