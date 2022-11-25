fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man killed in Thanksgiving motorcycle crash in New Bedford

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated November 25, 2022, 29 minutes ago

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Bedford on the evening of Thanksgiving, State Police said on Friday.

Juan Ruiz, of New Bedford, was traveling north on Route 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. As he approached the on-ramp to Interstate 195, his Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle failed to make a right-bearing curve, according to a statement from State Police. The motorcycle left the road and hit the metal guardrail, throwing Ruiz off the vehicle.

Ruiz suffered fatal injuries from the crash, the statement said. His body was removed from the scene by the state medical examiner’s office.

Advertisement

The motorcycle continued traveling without a rider, the statement said, crossing the intersection of Acushnet Avenue and Coggeshall Street and hitting a parked SUV before coming to a stop.

State Police are investigating the crash.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video