Man killed in Thanksgiving motorcycle crash in New Bedford

A 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in New Bedford on the evening of Thanksgiving, State Police said on Friday.

Juan Ruiz, of New Bedford, was traveling north on Route 18 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. As he approached the on-ramp to Interstate 195, his Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle failed to make a right-bearing curve, according to a statement from State Police. The motorcycle left the road and hit the metal guardrail, throwing Ruiz off the vehicle.

Ruiz suffered fatal injuries from the crash, the statement said. His body was removed from the scene by the state medical examiner’s office.