Mixed weekend ahead with both showers and sun

As the front pushes off the coast overnight, skies will return to their former blue self and look for plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Temperatures will reach near 50 degrees south of Boston and stay in the 40s to the north and west.

In many ways the timing couldn’t have been better with all the football games behind us and lots of folks headed inside to do some Black Friday shopping.

An approaching cold front on the day after Thanksgiving brought clouds and showers to Greater Boston and although not much rain has fallen, that certainly kept things damp underfoot.

A cold front approaching the east coast bright showers for the day after Thanksgiving. NOAA

A new storm system will go west of the region on Sunday. This keeps Boston on the warm side, meaning rain, not snow, will be the predominant precipitation type. Temperatures will actually be in the 50s, quite mild for the end of November. This is a fast-moving system leaving anywhere from a tenth of an inch to half an inch of rain across the region.

The heaviest precipitation will be west of Route 495 and the lightest near Cape Cod.

The showers return to the region on Sunday with the heaviest rain remaining west and north of Boston. TropicalTidbits

Sunshine returns for Monday — it will continue to be mild with readings in the lower 50s. You’ll notice a blustery breeze out of the northwest guesting as high as 30 miles per hour at times.

Cooler air on Tuesday keeps temperatures in the 40s. Another weather system approaches for midweek in the form of a cold front and this will likely usher in chillier air for the end of the week and could be accompanied by additional rainfall.

The cold won’t last and overall the pattern still looks milder than average for the first full week of December. The 8-to 14-day outlook keeps a higher likelihood of warmer temperatures than you’d expect this time of year across much of the east. The colder weather looks to be staying out west for now.

Finally hurricane season comes to an end early next week. There’s no activity expected as we conclude what has been a quiet season overall in spite of the major hurricane — Fiona —to impact Florida couple months ago.