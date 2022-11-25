Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Jamaica Plains

A pizza delivery driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by two males in Jamaica Plain on Friday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The delivery driver was approached by the two suspects while working in the area of 25 Forest Hill St. shortly after 10 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the department.

The two male suspects allegedly took the victim’s food delivery, car keys, money and cell phone before fleeing on foot, Tavares said.