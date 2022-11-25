Salve Regina University mourns student athlete fatally injured in N.H. rollover crash

The car rolled several times, throwing some of the passengers out of the vehicle. All of them, including the driver, a 22-year-old man from Northwood, N.H., were taken to local hospitals.

Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, N.H., was one of six people in a speeding 2018 Porsche Macan on Route 1 Bypass South that crashed as it entered the rotary just after 1 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police.

NEWPORT, R.I. — The community of Salve Regina University is mourning after a student was fatally injured in a crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle in New Hampshire early Thanksgiving morning.

Ceppetelli died from her injuries several hours later. While the crash remains under investigation, the state police said that the driver’s excessive speed and impairment were potential factors.

Ceppetelli was majoring in health care administration at Salve Regina University, where she was also a member of the softball team, dubbed the “lucky seven.” She would have graduated in 2023.

University President Kelli Armstrong broke the news of Ceppetelli’s death to the school community Friday morning and shared a prayer for her and her loved ones.

“We join with Drew’s family and friends in mourning her tragic death and ask that you keep Drew and all who loved her in your thoughts and prayers,” Armstrong said. The university was offering its counseling services and expected to share plans for a vigil and service for Ceppetelli.

Head softball coach Shauna Mulkerin said the team was heartbroken. “She was truly one of a kind and lit up every room she walked into. She was our backbone, an incredible leader, teammate, and friend,” Mulkerin said. “Drew will never know how much of an impact she had on every person that was lucky enough to be part of her life. We miss her deeply already but know she will still be with us this season.”

