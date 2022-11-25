Sumner Tunnel reopens after tractor trailer strikes ceiling

A tractor-trailer struck the ceiling of the Sumner Tunnel Friday afternoon, forcing the roadway to close for a period and rerouting traffic from East Boston and Logan Airport, according to State Police.
Drivers were re-directed to the Ted Williams Tunnel, starting at about 4:30 p.m., State Police said.
Boston police tweeted that the tunnel was closed after a truck was “storrowed,” a reference to slang used to describe the trucks that strike the underside of a bridge on Storrow Drive.
An “over-height” 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer, driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario Canada, was traveling on Route 1A south when it struck the ceiling at about 4:20 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an e-mail.
“It struck the tunnel ceiling and could not continue forward,” DeAngelis said. “Members of our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section conducted an inspection of the truck and operator.”
The driver was issued a citation for motor vehicle related offenses, DeAngelis said.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter that the Sumner Tunnel had reopened at about 7 p.m.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.