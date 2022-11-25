Sumner Tunnel reopens after tractor trailer strikes ceiling

A tractor-trailer struck the ceiling of the Sumner Tunnel Friday afternoon, forcing the roadway to close for a period and rerouting traffic from East Boston and Logan Airport, according to State Police.

Drivers were re-directed to the Ted Williams Tunnel, starting at about 4:30 p.m., State Police said.

Boston police tweeted that the tunnel was closed after a truck was “storrowed,” a reference to slang used to describe the trucks that strike the underside of a bridge on Storrow Drive.