Suspect arrested in fatal Lowell shooting

Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, was taken into custody, State Police and Lowell Police said in separate Twitter posts Friday night.

Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, who was wanted for a fatal shooting in Lowell on Nov. 15, has been arrested, Law enforcement officials said Friday.

State Police referred all questions to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office.

Ryan’s office could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.

On Wednesday, Lowell and State Police said that an arrest warrant had been issued for Garcia-Rey, who has ties to both Fall River and Lowell.

He is facing charges for the death of Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell, whom he allegedly shot following a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15, officials said.

Lowell police officers responded to the area of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue just after 7 p.m. and found Ganobi suffering from a gunshot wound, the Globe reported. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then taken to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where he died in the morning of Nov. 16.





