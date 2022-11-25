Victorian Tea, ‘Auntie Mame’ performances, and a 100-year-old organ

The PEG Center for Art & Activism in Newburyport is taking on race, culture, and ecology in its newest exhibition, “Dream of a Common Language.” The collection is made up of prints, paintings, multimedia sculptures, collars, vests, bags, and moccasins. The center, located at 3 Harris St., will host the exhibition through Dec. 31, which visitors can see Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, visit thepegcenter.org .

Locals can bundle up with cup of tea and a plate of treats at the Nahant Public Library’s first Victorian holiday tea party, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. The afternoon will feature a special blend from Salem’s Jolie Tea, a selection of chocolates and cookies, and live Christmas music by Boston-based singer and dulcimer player Diane Taraz. Advanced reservation is required with a minimum $50 donation. Proceeds will go to continued restoration of the 1895 building, located at 16 Pleasant St. To register, call 781-581-0306.

"Blush," a multimedia sculpture by Virginia Mahoney, is part of the PEG Center for Art & Activism's newest exhibit, "Dream of a Common Language," on display through December. PEG Center for Arts & Activism

The Chevalier Theatre Organ Society in Medford will debut its newly restored 1922 Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ on Dec. 4, just days after the 100th anniversary of the instrument’s first showing. After demonstrating the versatility of the instrument, organist Peter Krasinksi will begin the night with a diverse array of holiday jingles, classical music, and a sing-a-long portion. The organ society has spent 20 years bringing the organ to about 70 percent restoration, and this will be its first public performance. A discussion of the organ’s history begins at 2:30 p.m., with music at 3 p.m., at the Chevalier Theatre’s 30 Forest St. location. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/ChevalierTOS.

“Auntie Mame,” a revered Broadway play, music, and film, is coming to Kingston in December at The Beal House, located at 222 Main St. The theatrical performance is co-produced by Rogue Theatre Company and True Repertory Theatre. Community members can attend the comedic performances Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Dec. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $22 for seniors and students. For more information, visit truereptheatre.com.

Americana Theatre Company, located at 1/2 25 Court St. in Plymouth is putting its own twist on the Christmas classic “A Christmas Carol.” Dec. 10 through Dec. 18, the theater company is offering performances of “An Americana Christmas Carol,” which takes the classic tale and gives it a country-rock spin. For ticket prices and more information, visit americanatheatre.org.

The Waltham Philharmonic Orchestra is kicking off the holiday season with a winter concert Dec. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees are invited to warm up with classic compositions by Gioachino Rossini and waltzes by Strauss, as well as a number of popular works. The winter concert will also feature a performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Variations on a Rococo Theme,” Op. 33, by Lazar Kaminsky, who won this year’s Student Concerto Competition. The show will take place at Waltham Government Center, 119 School St. For more information and to purchase seats, visit wphil.org.

Southeastern Performing Arts Center in South Easton will welcome December with a three-night production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The Southeastern Players’ high school drama troupe will bring Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy to life at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, at 250 Foundry St. General admission is $15, and readers can use the code “NEWS” for $5 off their order. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/southeastern-regional-vocational-technical-high-school.

