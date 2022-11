Civilian flaggers are a terrible idea (“Civilian flaggers are long overdue,” Letters, Nov. 20). The prevailing wage for a construction worker would be close to that of an officer’s salary, so I think the cost difference would be little. Drivers pay heed to a uniformed police officer much more than to a hard-hatted laborer. And there would be a police presence on the streets.

P.S. I am not a police officer.