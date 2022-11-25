Special-needs bias at BPS cries out for independent oversight

Re “Report hints at special needs bias: Black, Latino boys more likely in separate BPS classes” (Page A1, Nov. 21): We served as, respectively, court-appointed monitor for special education and executive assistant to the court-appointed monitor in the Allen v. McDonough case (1980-1985), a class-action suit against the Boston Public Schools. We join the Council of the Great City Schools in thanking the current superintendent, Mary Skipper, for requesting that the council review special-education assignments in Boston. In our case, it took a court order to allow us to look into the BPS operations and dysfunctions. As we did in 1980, the council found disproportionate placements of Black and Hispanic students in segregated special-education settings and pointed out that this issue needs rectification.

The council’s report suggests, among many other issues, that there are “longstanding premises/biases triggering disproportionately high special education eligibility rates, especially for male students of color and English learners.” The report states, and we agree, that “inclusion is fully delivered when all students are educated in the [least restrictive environment] and are provided access to a full continuum of services that meet their individualized and special needs. Inclusion is not a place or program. All classrooms in the Boston Public Schools must be inclusive.”