Bruins improve to 12-0 at home — setting an NHL record — with overtime win

Pastrnak dropped the hammer off a smooth feed from Brad Marchand, with Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov left only to fish the puck out the net.

David Pastrnak ripped home one of his patented one-time slapshots with 1:41 remaining in overtime Friday afternoon at the Garden, handing the Bruins a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes and giving them a perfect 12-0-0 record on home ice — the longest winning streak from the start of a season in 100-plus years of NHL history.

The Bruins came back to tie, 2-2, amid a firewagon third period, which included losing top goalie Linus Ullmark to injury 6:57 into the period.

Advertisement

Less than four minutes later, with Jeremy Swayman in the Boston net, the Bruins potted the equalizer — but not without some controversy.

David Krejci, ultimately credited with the goal, connected with a long-range wrister, thanks in large part to veteran Nick Foligno providing pressure with a screen at the top of the crease. At first look, the on-ice officials felt it was too much pressure and that Foligno had interfered with Kochetkov. Initial call: no call.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But after a four-minute review, the goal was put on the board, video proving that Foligno had been pushed into the goalie by defenseman Brett Pesce.

Ullmark, the NHL’s hottest goalie the first two months of the season, exited after being injured while making a couple of key stops under pressure.

Ullmark, who was able to skate off under his own power, appeared to be favoring his right arm as he made his way to the dressing room. The Bruins announced late in the period that he suffered an upper-body injury and would not return.

Defenseman Connor Clifton, who slipped into the crease behind Ullmark to defend two Carolina shots, fell on the fallen Ullmark as he lunged to help make a stop. It could have been the weight of Clifton high on Ullmark’s backside that caused the injury.

Advertisement

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the first time this season an opponent had posted a two-goal lead on Garden ice.

By the end of 40:00, the lead was cut in half, 2-1, but Carolina had led for a total of 33:26 through two periods. In the previous 11 games on home ice, the Bruins had trailed for only 13:12. No team this year had come into the Garden and carried a lead into the third.

Stefan Noesen started the scoring at 13:26 of the first, the Bruins again scorched by their opponent’s power play. Penalty-killing woes have turned into a troubling theme of late. When Noesen poked home the goal, off a feed off the wing by Sebastian Aho, it was the ninth time in the last 14 shorthanded situations that the Bruins were scored on.

The bleeding continued at 15:05 of the first when ex-Montreal forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi made it 2-0 with a nifty backhand tuck at the base of the left post. An original attempt by Seth Jarvis went behind Ullmark’s net, where Kotkaniemi gathered it in and reached out for the tuck before Ullmark could cover the near post.

The Kotkaniemi goal also came with the Hurricanes on a power play. The Bruins are about to enter a very light scheduling stretch (two games over nine days) and coach Jim Montgomery will put a priority on sharpening the butter-knife-dull PK.

Advertisement

Not every serious Stanley Cup contender must have a solid, productive power play, but killing penalties is a playoff must.

The game temperature turned up midway through the second, especially on a shift that had Charlie McAvoy dishing out a couple of big-boy hits, one of them on Andrei Svetchnikov and the other on Kotkaniemi.

McAvoy underwent offseason shoulder surgery and has been back now for eight games. The two hits were his most aggressive physical statements since returning to the lineup earlier in the month.

Finally, with 30.4 seconds to go in the second, Krejci delivered his fifth goal over the last five games, cutting the lead to 2-1. Pastrnak (nine-game point streak) made an alert dish deep down the slot, and Krejci potted it with a pinpoint roof shot, rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov left with no chance of turning back what was the Bruins’ 21st shot on net.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.