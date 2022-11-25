Bruins unveil their redesigned jerseys for the 2023 Winter Classic

Underneath the wordmark is the Bruins’ secondary logo. The uniform also features a shoulder patch that was on the team’s jerseys from the mid 1970s to the early 1990s. Some updates were made to the bear, including a recoloring to better pair it with the wordmark.

The jerseys have an arched “BOSTON” wordmark across the chest, inspired by the original spoked-B worn by players in 1948. The arching of the wordmark pays homage to New England amateur hockey.

The Bruins’ jerseys for the 2023 Winter Classic were revealed Friday, and like their previous Winter Classic jerseys, they pay homage to past Bruins logos.

The Penguins, whom the Bruins will face in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, pay homage to the city’s original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates.

While the 2023 Winter Classic uniform has some similar ideas to the Bruins’ prior Winter Classic jerseys, there are some differences. This will be the first jersey to have just “BOSTON” as the wordmark. On their 2010 and 2019 Winter Classic jerseys, the Bruins had the spoked-B in the middle of the chest, and on their 2016 Winter Classic jersey, they had a spaced-out “BOSTON BRUINS” wordmark.

The 2023 uniform also shares a similarity with the 2016 jersey with the bear included on the chest. In the 2016 version, a brown bear was sandwiched between “BOSTON” and “BRUINS.”

Unlike the 2019 jersey, the 2023 version doesn’t appear to include any smaller details. In the 2019 version, the Bruins had six shamrocks to commemorate each of their Stanley Cup titles, which was a nod to the game being played at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s a look at the Bruins’ three previous Winter Classic jerseys:

The Bruins took a team picture prior to their 2010 Winter Classic bout against the Flyers at Fenway Park. Bill Greene





The Bruins practiced at Gillette Stadium ahead of the 2016 Winter Classic. Michael Dwyer