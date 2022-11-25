Celtics’ bench turns the tide on Kings as third-quarter run leads to blowout win

On Friday at TD Garden, the Celtics responded with shut-down defense and a bench spark, stymieing the Kings behind an angry Jayson Tatum and a well-rested Jaylen Brown.

It had been a frustrating night. Grant Williams had picked up a technical for arguing calls and several Celtics were busy chirping at official Natalie Sago about her decisions. When this happened last month in Chicago, the Celtics imploded due to their lack of focus.

The Celtics appeared to be in trouble against the No. 1 offense in the NBA, as the Sacramento Kings scored 40 rather effortless points in the second quarter, then seized a 6-point lead with four minutes left in the third period.

The result was a 122-104 win, the Celtics’ 11th in 12 games and an impressive victory considering the Kings’ league-leading offense. The Kings matched the Celtics basket for basket for about 32 minutes before a stirring 16-0 Celtics run to close the third quarter provided the staggering blow.

Brown came in to start the fourth period and scored 10 of Boston’s first 12 points to put away the pesky Kings, a much-improved club under new coach Mike Brown. After scoring 62 points in the first half, Sacramento scored 28 points in the first 19:30 of the second half before Brown cleared his bench.

The Kings were 9-for-36 shooting in that stretch.

Tatum, annoyed by a lack of calls, led the Celtics with 30 points in 31 minutes on 10-for-17 shooting. Brown, who played just 27 minutes because of foul trouble, added 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Derrick White gave the Celtics an early spark and finished with 16 points, while Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser each added 9 points. Pritchard helped spark the late third-period run that changed the game.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 20 points while Domantas Sabonis added 18 with 10 rebounds. The Kings were just 9 for 36 from the 3-point line.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics spent most of the second half committing fouls, complaining about fouls, or sitting players with foul trouble. By the end of the third quarter, Brown, Tatum, and Smart each had four fouls. Smart picked up his fourth on a flagrant foul on a Fox 3-point attempt with 6:02 left in the third and he sat the rest of the quarter. Brown picked up his fourth foul at the 9:31 mark and sat the rest of the period.

▪ The Kings entered as the No. 1 scoring team in the NBA and it took their offense a full quarter to show up. After scoring just 22 points and committing 10 turnovers in the opening quarter, the Kings scored 40 points on 16-for-25 shooting with just two turnovers in the second quarter. Opposing benches have had the better of their Celtics counterparts and Friday was no different. The Sacramento bench scored 30 of the team’s 62 points in the first half, including 10 from Davion Mitchell, who drew comparisons to Smart coming out of Baylor. Starters Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter were a combined 0 for 8 in the first half and Mike Brown rode his bench in the second period.

▪ Three technical fouls were called in the opening period, including two on Sacramento on the same play. White came from behind and it appeared he made contact with Fox while knocking the ball away. Fox fell to the floor and Smart retrieved the ball and fed White streaking for a layup. Brown stepped onto the floor and was called for a technical by Sago. Fox then was whistled for a technical moments later by Sago. Brown was whistled for a technical by Eric Lewis a few minutes later, disputing a reach-in call on Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell.

Sago was the same official who ejected Williams and Joe Mazzulla last month in Chicago.

▪ Boston spent the second quarter complaining to officials about calls. The Celtics were whistled for 13 first-half fouls and the Kings attempted 13 free throws. Fox was awarded two and-1 calls on plays where he scored well after the whistle.

▪ The Celtics again jumped on an opponent with hot 3-point shooting, making eight of their first 16 attempts. After struggling to an 0 for 7 clip in Chicago, Al Horford made all four of his attempts Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks and canned his first two Friday. Overall, the Celtics shot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc.

▪ It was a struggle in the early going for Malcolm Brogdon, who was 1-for-5 shooting in the first half, missing all four of his layup attempts. Brogdon said at Friday’s shootaround he was completely healthy after missing four games with a hamstring injury. But he has not been as efficient as in past seasons at the rim. He missed a reverse layup Friday and had another blocked by KZ Okpala. Brogdon finished with 8 points on 3-for-9 shooting.

