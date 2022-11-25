EMass football: With 10 catches and 3 TDs, Franklin’s Luke Davis headlines Players of the Week

Luke Davis, Franklin — It was a huge day for the senior wide receiver with 10 catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns, capped by the winning 2-point conversion to top King Philip, 29-28, and earn a share of the Hockomock Kelley-Rex title.

Scott Brown, Andover — The senior capped his career in style with 157 passing yards, 141 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns to lead the Golden Warriors in a 52-12 win over North Andover Wednesday night.

John Droggitis, St. John’s Prep — The senior linebacker accounted for 3.5 sacks to spearhead an effort that saw the Prep defense produce seven sacks in a 27-14 win over Xaverian, shortening the gap in the Thanksgiving series to 30-23.

DJ Harvey and Akeale Rather, Newton North — Rather totaled over 100 scrimmage yards with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score, while Harvey scored on a pick-six and a fumble recovery in a 41-13 win over Brookline to give North a 66-55-6 record in series.

Brockton's Cam Monteiro (No. 1) on the run against Bridgewater-Raynham. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cam Monteiro, Brockton — Along with senior Kole Osinubi (14 carries, 127 yards, 2 TD), the junior quarterback produced 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns to carry Brockton Wednesday night at Fenway Park, sending 19-year-coach Peter Colombo into retirement with a 31-20 win over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Division 2

Shea Lynch and Eli Batista, Peabody — Lynch, a senior captain, connected with Batista, a junior, on two of his four touchdown passes in a 48-6 victory over Northeastern Conference rival Saugus. Lynch broke his own Peabody single-season passing records for yards (2,564) and touchdowns (36) and set a new NEC record with 78 career passing scores. Batista finished with 103 receiving yards against Saugus to set single-season program receiving records for yards (1,023) and TDs (14).

Seamus Murphy, Hopkinton — The senior dual-threat playmaker hauled in receiving touchdowns of 23 and 7 yards and added a 7-yard rushing score to propel the Hillers to a 32-14 win over Ashland in the Tri-Valley League rivals’ 96th Thanksgiving meeting.

Andrew Novak, Quincy — The senior signal-caller completed 18 of 22 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns to go with a rushing score to guide the Presidents to a 40-35 victory over North Quincy in the rivals’ 90th Thanksgiving meeting.

Bishop Feehan's Nick Yanchuk (left). MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronic

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The senior tailback rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns in the Shamrocks’ 49-8 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Stang, capping off a prolific drawing that saw him set program records in rushing yards (2,199) and rushing touchdowns (30).

Division 3

Evan Casey, Whitman-Hanson — The senior wrapped his career up with four rushing touchdowns (25, 14, 1 and 50 yards), the last of which stood as the winning score in a 35-30 decision in the 111th meeting between Whitman-Hanson and Abington.

Malden's Kevin Exilhomme Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Kevin Exilhomme, Malden — In a series which dates to 1889, the Golden Tornadoes earned a 34-15 victory over Medford at Fenway Park on the strength of three touchdowns from the sophomore— a 95-yard kick return to open scoring, as well as 3- and 9-yard rushing scores as part of an 81-yard showing vs. the Mustangs.

Dillon Mackenzie, Milton — In a 42-0 win over Braintree in the 92nd meeting between the Bay State Conference rivals, the senior caught three touchdown passes from Owen McHugh from 3, 4 and 10 yards out.

Will Shannon, Masconomet — The Chieftains began their Thanksgiving rivalry vs. Bishop Fenwick in style thanks to Shannon, who rushed for touchdowns of 10, 36, and 53 yards, (10, 36, 53) in a 224-yard performance (for a season total of 1,119) in a 34-18 nonleague victory in Boxford.

Division 4

Jackson Belsan, Scituate — The junior quarterback finished 11 of 16 for 233 yards and four touchdowns, plus one rushing TD, as the Sailors flattened Hingham, 42-10.

Nathan Elliott, Duxbury — Elliott, a senior kicker in his first year, drilled two extra points and two field goals (25 and 29 yards) in Duxbury’s 26-7 victory over Marshfield.

Bedford senior captain Eric Miles, posing with a pair of young Buccaneers fans. Orna Miles

Eric Miles, Bedford — Miles, a senior QB, capped a stellar career with a six-touchdown performance in the Bucs’ 49-6 triumph over Burlington. He completed his first 12 throws and finished with 325 passing yards and five TDs, to accompany one rushing score.

Jack Tosone, Pembroke — The senior racked up more than 300 yards in a 28-14 win over Silver Lake. He totaled 20 carries for 114 yards and two TDs to surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the season, caught six passes for 187 yards and a TD, and rushed for a 2-point conversion.

Division 5

Jayden Barber, Dennis-Yarmouth — The sophomore racked up a monstrous 480 yards on 23-of-34 passing to go with six touchdowns for the Dolphins in a 45-42 Cape & Islands barnburner against Nauset.

Colby Correia, Fairhaven — The junior scored a touchdown and picked a pair of passes in a 14-7 nonleague triumph over Dartmouth.

Billy McHugh, Watertown — The senior took the lead in the fourth quarter with a 2-yard run, then put the game out of reach on a 55-yard breakthrough as part of his 113-yard day to earn the 21-7 Middlesex League win over Belmont at Fenway Park in the teams’ 100th meeting.

Cole Piaseczynski, Triton — The senior scored a trio of touchdowns to help the Vikings earn a share of the Cape Ann League Kinney title for the first time in over a decade with a 46-21 decision over Pentucket.

Division 6

Jaden Arruda, Seekonk — The senior completed 3 of 5 passes for 54 yards and a TD, but did the bulk of his damage on the ground with 24 rushes for 196 yards and two more scores in a 40-27 South Coast takedown of Dighton-Rehoboth.

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham — Deservingly the offensive player of the game, the junior completed 12 of 15 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, to go with 160 rushing yards and two more TDs in a 38-36 Tri-Valley thriller over Norton.

Connor Stack, Sandwich — The senior posted seven receptions for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Blue Knights in a 22-20 nonleague triumph over Mashpee.

Marcus Thurston, Archbishop Williams — The senior dominated with 302 rushing yards and touchdown runs of 15, 81, 4, and 57 yards in a 28-21 Catholic Central win over Cardinal Spellman.

Division 7

Bailey Belony, Latin Academy — The senior QB threw two touchdowns, rushed for another, ran in three two-point conversions, and also snagged an interception to lead the Dragons to a 32-6 victory over O’Bryant at Fenway Park Tuesday night.

James Harris, West Bridgewater — Harris, a junior, carried the ball just nine times in the Wildcats’ 35-12 win over Southeastern on Thursday, but five of those carries were for touchdowns and he also racked up 185 yards to lead his team.

Tysean Jackson, English High — The senior returned an interception 85 yards to close the first half and also tipping another ball that was picked off by his teammate. He also rushed for a touchdown to lead the Blue and Blue to a 52-44 win over Boston Latin in the 135th game of their series.

Caiden Montas, Blue Hills — On Thanksgiving Eve, Montas rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, pushing him above the 1,000-yard mark for the season as the Warriors earned a 34-18 over Bristol-Plymouth.

Division 8

Chris Egan, Old Colony — The senior scored touchdowns of 10 and 15 yards, and eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a 30-0 win over Tri-County.

John Gianibas, Hull — The senior running back rushed 12 times for 46 yards, recorded two tackles, a forced fumble, and reeled in a 62-yard touchdown pass from Luke Richardson in the fourth quarter to help the Pirates (12-0) remain unbeaten, and beat Cohasset for the first time since 2009.

Jared Madden, South Shore Voc-Tech —The 40-8 win over Holbrook/Avon Wednesday was orchestrated by Madden; the senior tossed touchdown passes of 34 and 30 yards, scored on a 47-yard run, and a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Juan Setalsingh, KIPP Academy — The senior led the way in a 54-48 win over Lynn Tech with six touchdowns — five passing, and one rushing — while topping 2,000 career passing yards Wednesday night.

