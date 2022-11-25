Linus Ullmark departs Bruins victory injured, but team confident star netminder is OK

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who departed in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 overtime victory over Carolina Friday when hurt in a goal-mouth pileup, appeared to be favoring his right arm as he skated off the ice to go to the dressing room.
Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed postgame that Ullmark, 13-1-0 this season, was the victim of friendly fire.
He was hurt when teammate Connor Clifton fell high across Ullmark’s back. Ullmark was already down from a previous stop when the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Clifton, who had scurried behind him, dropped on him while attempting to help Ullmark make another stop.
“I think he has a little concern, because it’s something he hasn’t dealt with before,” said Montgomery, asked how Ullmark felt. “But he has range of motion already, so we’re pretty confident he’s OK.”
The Bruins don’t play again until Tuesday, when they’re visited by the Tampa Bay Lightning, so there is no urgency to summon another goalie from the minors. If the call is made, then it will be Keith Kinkaid at AHL Providence.
Signed over the summer as an unrestricted free agent, Kinkaid was called up for a couple of weeks when Jeremy Swayman was injured earlier in the month. He turned back 30 of 31 shots Nov. 12 in a 3-1 win at Buffalo.
The Bruins also lost right winger Craig Smith to an upper-body injury Friday. He, too, said Montgomery, will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.
Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.