Linus Ullmark departs Bruins victory injured, but team confident star netminder is OK

Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who departed in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 overtime victory over Carolina Friday when hurt in a goal-mouth pileup, appeared to be favoring his right arm as he skated off the ice to go to the dressing room.

Coach Jim Montgomery confirmed postgame that Ullmark, 13-1-0 this season, was the victim of friendly fire.

He was hurt when teammate Connor Clifton fell high across Ullmark’s back. Ullmark was already down from a previous stop when the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Clifton, who had scurried behind him, dropped on him while attempting to help Ullmark make another stop.