Predators-Avalanche game postponed by water main break in Nashville; Northeastern men’s game in question

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Friday’s game between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed because of a water main break that has soaked the downtown arena.

The game was supposed to be the first half of a NHL-NCAA doubleheader, with Northeastern scheduled to take on Western Michigan in the evening.

The NHL said the water main break has “significantly impacted the event level” of Bridgestone Arena. Team locker rooms and the ice surface are on the event level.