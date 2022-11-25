Thanksgiving leftovers: Lynn Classical’s Brian Vaughan Jr. and Winthrop’s Robert Noonan made painstaking returns to the gridiron

But both quarterbacks were determined to return to the field Thanksgiving Day.

Lynn Classical junior Brian Vaughan Jr. tore the anterior cruciate, lateral collateral, and posterior cruciate ligaments (left knee) on the second possession of the 108th Thanksgiving meeting against Lynn English last November. Winthrop senior Robert Noonan tore his right ACL in late October on senior night against Saugus.

After finishing just short of a 1,000-yard rushing season, Vaughan Jr. had knee surgery in December and another procedure in May to repair nerve damage in his foot, the result of tearing three different ligaments.

A few weeks before Thursday’s battle with English, he was cleared by the two surgeons, and given a special brace by his physical therapist to help him deal with the nerve issue — the same type of brace worn by former NFL quarterback Alex Smith when he returned from a compound fracture in his right leg that led to nerve issues.

“It took time for that nerve to grow into the other nerve and muscle, and that’s still a work in progress,” said Classical coach Brian Vaughan Sr. of his son. “[Vaughan Jr.] is probably back to 55 to 58 percent of feeling in his foot, but right now everything heading in the right direction.”

One year after he last suited up for the Rams, Vaughan Jr. completed 9 of 14 passes for 149 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Robert Faessler and a 79-yard touchdown strike to John Nasky, leading Classical in an 18-0 victory.

“It meant a lot,” said Vaughan Jr. “Because I actually got to play this year. and play for my dad, and get a Thanksgiving win for my dad and for all the people at school who supported me through all these hard times. It was kind of like a comeback game for me.”

Lynn Classical quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr. made a triumphant return to the field Thanksgiving Day against Lynn English. ANTHONY SEAFORTH

In Winthrop, Noonan was able to fight through injury, suffered Oct. 27 vs. Saugus, to cap his Vikings career with a win.

At first, the diagnosis was unclear, but by the time Cardinal Spellman had eliminated Winthrop, 21-8, in the Division 6 quarterfinals the following Friday, Noonan understood that he would need surgery.

Instead of going under the knife that week, he opted to schedule his ACL surgery next Tuesday so he could suit up on Thanksgiving. Noonan passed for two touchdowns in a 25-6 victory over Revere. The Greater Boston League triumph snapped a five-game losing streak to the Patriots, Winthrop’s longest skein in the 93-year rivalry.

“We haven’t had the trophy in five years, and I wasn’t going to be part of the reason it didn’t come back,” said Noonan, who will miss his hockey season this winter following surgery.

“I didn’t want to be on the sidelines. I had been waiting all four years for this, and I didn’t want to lose that chance.”

Noonan mentioned that senior running back Welvis Acosta had been playing through a torn meniscus since Week 3, but battled through to finish the season with 963 yards and 94 points after rushing for 107 yards on Thanksgiving.

Acosta, Noonan, and fellow senior captain Danny Guauque are the only seniors on the team, and Guauque also dealt with a dislocated shoulder last season.

Noonan’s younger brother, Matt, took over at quarterback and middle linebacker during the playoff game against Spellman and a non-playoff win over Swampscott. But Robert did everything he could to finish his career on a high note.

“You’re on senior night, beating Saugus [35-18], and all of a sudden, [Noonan’s] senior year was over,” recalled Winthrop coach Jon Cadigan.

“The next week our trainer told me [about the ACL] and I told [Noonan]. That was a very emotional moment for both of us, but we both kind of looked at it and said whatever we’ve got to do if you can play, then we’ll figure it out.”

“When his teammates started seeing him out on the field last few days [with a brace and sneakers, not cleats] and seeing he has a shot to play, you can’t help but rally around that. It’s one of those things, you make movies about this stuff.”

Winthrop coach Jonathan Cadigan, quarterback Robert Noonan (16) and the Vikings raised the Beachcomber Trophy for the first time in six years with their 25-6 victory at Miller Field. ROBERT MARRA

Leftovers

⋅ Reading senior James Murphy completed 31 of 44 passes for 401 yards in a 30-22 Middlesex loss to Stoneham, breaking the Rockets’ single-game record for passing yards (351) set by Chris Pizzotti (2003), who went on to star at Harvard. The Brown University-bound Murphy finishes his career with every passing record in program history.

⋅ Peabody senior quarterback Shea Lynch tossed four touchdowns passes in a 48-6 win over Saugus to become the career leader in the Northeastern Conference with 78 . Despite missing much of his sophomore season due to the pandemic, Lynch finished third in NEC history in passing yards (5,869), thanks to his record 2,564 yards this fall, along with 36 TDs. . Junior Eli Batista became the first 1,000-yard receiver in program history and had a school-record 14 touchdown receptions. Peabody senior captain Mikey Mastrocola, who was diagnosed with leukemia prior to the season, took a ceremonial first snap.

⋅ On Wednesday night, KIPP Academy senior quarterback Juan Setalsingh topped 2,000 career passing yards with 413 passing yards and five touchdowns in a 54-48 shootout win over Lynn Tech.

⋅ Holliston senior quarterback TJ Kiley topped 4,000 career passing yards while throwing three touchdowns in a 42-7 rout of Westwood, completing an undefeated run by the Panthers (10-2, 5-0) through the Tri-Valley League.

⋅ Despite missing two full games due to injury, Nick Yanchuk has etched himself into the record books at Bishop Feehan. The senior rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-8 Thanksgiving victory over Bishop Stang in Attleboro, raising his season totals to 2,199 yards rushing and 30 total touchdowns in just nine games for the Shamrocks — both single-season records for the program.

⋅ Salem shut out Beverly, 39-0, in the 124th meeting between rivals to earn their first victory in the series since 2017. The last shutout for the Witches came in 1999, and the 39-point win was the largest margin of victory for Salem since 1963.

⋅ Billerica senior Jason Chaffee tied a school record with field goals from 24 and 27 yards to help the Indians hold off Chelmsford, 20-14, in the 96th edition of that rivalry, and the first time the border war decided a league championship since 2005. Chelmsford senior Nik Sperounis, who is battling angiosarcoma, was an honorary captain for the game.

⋅ Andover seniors Lincoln Beal and Scotty Brown put a bow on spectacular careers with big lines in a 52-12 win over North Andover Wednesday night. Beal finished with the second-most rushing yards, third-most receiving yards, and fourth-most receptions in program history. Brown finished with the second-most completions and the fourth-most rushing yards, and also became the first Andover player to dropkick a successful point-after in the Thanksgiving win.

⋅ English topped Boston Latin, 52-44, for the second straight year, marking the first consecutive victories for the Eagles in the 135-year rivalry since they won three straight from 1961-63.

⋅ Marblehead earned a 10th straight victory over Swampscott, 48-7, behind three touchdown passes and a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Miles O’Neill. Marblehead now holds a 57-49-7 advantage in the historic North Shore rivalry.