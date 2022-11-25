fb-pixel Skip to main content
US 0, England 0

United States men’s soccer team plays England to 0-0 draw in World Cup match

Updated November 25, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Matt Turner made a diving save on a shot by England's Mason Mount in the final minute of the first half.Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The United States men’s soccer team played England to a 0-0 draw in its second match of the 2022 World Cup. It was the first time the US shut out a European team in the World Cup since they defeated England 1-0 in 1950.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner made three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Mason Mount in the final minute of the first half, to keep England off the scoreboard.

The US will next be in action on Tuesday when it closes play in the group stage with a match against Iran at 2 p.m. It will be a must-win situation for the US to advance from Group B.

