After bruising pandemic, local retailers embrace Small Business Saturday

Small business owners, like Ingle, are counting on plenty of customers this weekend, as the holiday shopping season commences. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftershocks forced local retailers to grapple with unprecedented new challenges, including shutdowns and supply chain snarls, and pivot their business practices on a dime. Buoyed by federal relief programs, many small businesses have continued to struggle with hiring staff and inflation-induced price increases.

“I swear — this weekend and the next three weeks are basically going to get me through the winter,” Ingle said. “I’ll be able to pay all my bills from these weekends, too, for the next four months.”

For Sarah Ingle, owner of Boston Fiber Company, a colorful and quirky yarn store in the SoWa Art and Design District, no weekend is more crucial to her craft store’s survival than the last one in November.

“2020 was a rough year, but after that [business] picked up,” said Ingle, who used to work at Bead + Fiber, another craft store, before opening her own shop at its former SoWa storefront in July. “I think people picked up a lot of hobbies while they were stuck at home.”

She entered her first holiday shopping season in a state of panic, fearing she’d be overwhelmed by the crush of discount hunters, or run out of inventory. (Due to supply chain disruptions, Ingle is having trouble stocking black embroidery thread, mohair, and cotton-spun yarn.)

“But it’s actually been really nice,” Ingle said from behind the register, where she finished knitting a periwinkle sweater for a friend’s daughter. “People are really into shopping local lately.”

George Robinson and Katie Fontes browse yarn at the Boston Fiber Company in the South End on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Small Business Saturday started as a marketing campaign by American Express at the height of the Great Recession, in partnership with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino, who kicked off the event for the first time in Roslindale Village in 2010.

The one-day shopping event, observed the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has since been embraced by consumers and retailers alike. Last year, the National Retail Federation estimated 51 million Americans participated in Small Business Saturday, spending $23.3 billion, according to American Express, at independent retailers and restaurants nationwide.

“Our local businesses are incredible. They give to the community in so many ways,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the Globe, following an appearance Saturday at Roslindale’s Christmas tree lighting in Adams Park. “They’re really the glue of our neighborhoods, and they’ve gone through so much throughout the pandemic and are still recovering.”

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, was optimistic about Saturday’s sales figures, but it was too early to know much definitively about them.

“Small business Saturday has been building for several years, and it’s become a bigger and bigger event, and the traffic, I think, on the main streets and the local shopping districts was pretty good today,” Hurst said in an interview Saturday. “How much of a chance [there is] to beat last year remains to be seen, because of inflation.”

Philip Saul, owner of SAULT New England in the South End, organizes a rack of clothing at his store on Saturday. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Instead of running a holiday promotion, Philip Saul, owner of SAULT New England, a men’s clothier on Tremont Street, is donating 20 percent of his sales Friday through Monday to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and the Greater Boston Food Bank. His 600-square-foot boutique was packed late Saturday morning as shoppers thumbed through racks of chunky sweaters and flannel shirts.

“It’s a good opportunity to support local businesses and start your holiday shopping,” said Saul, who founded SAULT New England in 2011, about participating in Small Business Saturday. “If you’re a small business and you don’t participate ... why would you not? It’s free. You’re basically building on the energy.”

Gustavo Pena, 60, browsed the boutique on Saturday with his dogs, Leo and Luna, restocking his favorite facial scrub and milk chocolate bar. The chalkboard sign on the sidewalk, advertising the store’s donations to the Animal Rescue League and food bank, convinced him to stop inside during a neighborhood stroll.

Rather than shop online, Pena said he was happy to patronize his local retailer.

“I’ve lived in South End for 30 years because of its vitality, and its vitality doesn’t come from us residents,” Pena said, “but from its small businesses and restaurants.”

Jeremy Fox of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @DDpan.