Asking for help for the first time

Bills are overdue. Every penny earned pays for necessities like rent, heat, transport, and food, leaving next to nothing for extras. But even so, parents writing to Globe Santa for the first time struggle with it.

“This is something that I would never do, nor thought I would ever need to do in my life,” a mother writes from a town south of Boston.

“However, I am a single mom who has lost her job due to a restructuring at work. I thought because we survived the pandemic that we were going to be safe. I never thought I would lose my job now.” But she did. “Unfortunately, I used everything that I had in savings before I reached out for any assistance.”

She decided to reach out to Globe Santa for her son, who is 9 and in the third grade.

“He truly loves Christmas and believes in all its magic,” she wrote. “Any help to keep that belief and magic alive for him is greatly appreciated.”

Helping to keep that magic alive is the reason Globe Santa exists. A program of the Boston Globe Foundation, Globe Santa has been delivering holiday gifts to children in need in Greater Boston for 67 years. Globe Santa provides, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to ask.

“It took me some time to write this letter because I felt ashamed even to ask for help, because I know there’s others worse off than me, who need it more,” said a mother, writing for the first time. “I’ve always been a hard-working person, not to expect anything.”

“The reason why I need help,” she said, “Is triplets.” Just turned 1. “I worry about my kids,” she said. “I want them to have a nice Christmas.”

Families are experiencing unprecedented financial insecurity this year — inflation is especially hard on the poor, whose spending is rarely discretionary. Personal savings are minimal. Rainy-day funds for emergencies go to everyday expenses.

When you’re already living on the edge, the unexpected can quickly turn catastrophic.

“We aren’t the type of people to ask for help,” begins a letter from the parents of a baby boy in a city north of Boston. “Our son has been in and out of Boston Children’s Hospital” from birth, the mother writes. “As much of a miracle as he is,” the costs, the medical and travel expenses, have left them squeezed.

“Another reason we could use some help,” she said, “Is my husband was fired from his job, three days after returning from bonding leave.”

As resistant as they were, she said, “having seen our baby boy go through open heart surgery, we have come to accept that people need help every now and then, including people like us.”

A mother of three boys, who “in seven years of being a mother,” had never asked for help, changed her mind when her husband’s employer cut 10 hours off his workweek — the equivalent of a 25 percent cut in pay, “which will impact us more than I would like to admit.”

A mother of two in a North Shore community writes that though her family qualified for the program in previous years, “I never accepted as we were able to make ends meet. This year has been different.” It was a year in which she lost her job and found herself a single mother of three, “living off a dwindling savings account.”

“I have a temp job lined up for whenever I can get my youngest into school/daycare. The pay isn’t great, but it’s a start to rebuilding my life and a step toward financial security,” she said.

And, she decided, it was time to reach out to Globe Santa.

“They are wonderful happy kids, full of hope, and I don’t want them to know that mommy is struggling and worried about the future,” she wrote. “I will pull through, and in time will give back to pay it forward for someone else.”

In a letter from a town south of Boston, the mother of a 5-year-old tells a similar story.

“I have contemplated writing this for quite some time now,” she said. “I was hesitant and perhaps even embarrassed.”

But after a year in which she and her child barely kept a roof over their heads, she made a decision.

“I would do anything (including putting my pride aside) to make Christmas possible for my little one, and to keep the Christmas spirit in our home alive,” she said.

For herself, she said, “I am exponentially grateful to be given the gift of perspective. I am coming to terms that asking for help in a time of need doesn’t equate to weakness. Not all families are built financially equal.”

“When I get into a position to do so in the future, I will pay this forward. And I will set an example for my son and teach him the importance of giving to others in a time of need.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.