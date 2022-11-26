Astronomical high tides bring risk of small craft floating away, Coast Guard says

“People typically store them along the shoreline, above what is usually the high-tide mark,” Benson said in an interview Saturday. “Then what happens is you have an astronomical high tide, and that tide lifts those small craft and then takes them out to sea.”

During astronomical high tides, the Coast Guard often receives reports of “unmanned adrift cases” of small boats, requiring them to launch searches that expend taxpayer resources and keep crews unavailable for other efforts, according to Captain Kailie J. Benson, commander of the US Coast Guard Sector Boston.

Massachusetts residents who own small watercraft such as kayaks, paddleboards, or skiffs should be sure they are safely moored or off the water this weekend and at Christmastime, as astronomical high tides coincide with both holiday weekends this year, bringing risks of vessels drifting out to sea, according to the Coast Guard.

Small vessels can also become unmoored during severe weather, such as gale-force winds, she said.

The National Weather Service issued a Small Craft Advisory lasting until 1 a.m. Sunday for coastal waters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

One “unmanned adrift” vessel was reported Saturday afternoon near Admiral’s Hill in Chelsea, Benson said, and there could be more to come.

“Sometimes it does take a couple of days, and then we will have a handful of reports,” she said. “There are not as many people out on the water to find them, to come across them. Typically now it’s fishermen, and then the extra-hardy folks who are out there sailing.”

The Coast Guard started receiving more calls reporting watercraft adrift amid the coronavirus pandemic, as many people bought recreational vessels when many other leisure activities were off-limits, Benson said.

Very small vessels are not required to be registered, and many lack contact information for owners, Benson said.

The Coast Guard encourages everyone to provide contact information. “If found” stickers can be obtained through local Coast Guard stations and harbor master offices to help owners get names and phone numbers on their craft, Benson said.

Having a phone number “very often helps us solve these cases much faster, so that we don’t have to expend all that fuel and all those personnel hours on a case that’s not a distress,” she said.

After an unmoored watercraft is reported, the Coast Guard launches its Search and Rescue system and sends an “urgent marine information broadcast” by radio, drawing more searchers, she said.

“We’re required to conduct a search on any report of an unmanned vessel,” Benson said.

Each effort lasts at least an hour, and searchers on boats are often helped by a Coast Guard helicopter, she said.

“Very often, what it is, is somebody didn’t secure their paddleboard or kayak properly, forgot about it, didn’t tend to it, didn’t think it was going to go anywhere,” Benson said. “[But] it goes somewhere, it launches this response that’s expensive and consumes first-responder resources for something that’s actually not a distress case.”

The work drains searchers’ energy and keeps them busy when they could be needed for serious emergencies, she said.

“We are burning out search-and-rescue first responder assets, because we have fatigue limits for our crews,” Benson said. Sending out crew for unnecessary searches “shortens their availability for other responses that may in fact actually be distress.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.