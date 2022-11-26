Foxborough man dies after being struck by vehicle

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Foxborough on Saturday morning, police said.
The crash was reported on Cocasset Street near the intersection with Oak Street at about 10:45 a.m., the Foxborough Police Department said in a statement.
The man was taken to a Boston area trauma center where he died from his injuries, police said.
The victim was a Foxborough resident, police said. His name was not released pending notification of his family.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Foxborough resident, remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.
The crash is under investigation by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit, Foxborough police, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.
