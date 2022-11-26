fb-pixel Skip to main content

Green line ‘disabled train’ causes delays on MBTA’s B branch Saturday afternoon

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated November 26, 2022, 30 minutes ago

A disabled train on the B branch of the MBTA’s green line caused eastbound delays Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet by the MBTA.

At 2:24 p.m., the MBTA posted a tweet saying its Green Line B branch was experiencing about 15-minute delays because of a disabled train at its Babcock Street station.

Shortly after, at 2:39 p.m., the MBTA posted an update saying service was proceeding, but the line was still experiencing delays of about 15 minutes.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

