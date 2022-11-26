Nine people displaced in New Bedford multi-family home fire

Five adults and four children were displaced, along with three cats, after an accidental electrical fire broke out at a three-story home in New Bedford early Saturday morning, the city’s Fire Department said.

The single-alarm blaze broke out in the dining area of the unoccupied third-floor apartment, but the first- and second-floor occupants of the multi-family home at 14 Sidney St. were alerted by smoke alarms, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.

From outside the wood-framed building, the first-floor tenants were able to spot flames through the third-floor porch window.