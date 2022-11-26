Nine people displaced in New Bedford multi-family home fire

Five adults and four children were displaced, along with three cats, after an accidental electrical fire broke out at a three-story home in New Bedford early Saturday morning, the city’s Fire Department said.
The single-alarm blaze broke out in the dining area of the unoccupied third-floor apartment, but the first- and second-floor occupants of the multi-family home at 14 Sidney St. were alerted by smoke alarms, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook.
From outside the wood-framed building, the first-floor tenants were able to spot flames through the third-floor porch window.
Officials received reports of the fire shortly after 5 a.m., the statement said. A 94-year-old woman, who lived alone on the second floor, was led to safety by the eight people living on the first floor, District Fire Chief Scott Gomes said in an interview.
The building likely dates back to the early 1900s, and the woman has lived in the second-floor apartment for 65 years, said Gomes.
Crews were able to isolate the fire damage to the third floor with salvage covers.
“There’s probably about $50,000 of damages to the building, but it’s almost all on the third floor,” Gomes said. “They should all be back in there in the next couple of days after some clean-up.”
No injuries were reported.
