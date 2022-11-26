Second suspect arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H., was taken into custody late Friday evening during a car stop in New Haven, Conn. Johnson is charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm.

A second suspect in the brazen Nov. 17 robbery of the Rockland Trust bank on Martha’s Vineyard has been arrested, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office and Tisbury Police announced Saturday.

Police allege Johnson is one of the three armed individuals — all masked — whom witnesses said entered the bank on a weekday morning earlier this month, tying up bank employees and fleeing in the vehicle of a bank employee. Authorities have not disclosed the amount of money stolen.

Johnson is the second suspect arrested in the robbery. Last week, Miquel A. Jones was charged with a single count of being an accessory after the fact to the robbery. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment last Monday.

