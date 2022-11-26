Top Apple officials meet with Hingham crash victims at South Shore Hospital

“We are grateful that Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien from Apple were able to come to South Shore Hospital on Friday to visit with some of the patients who were injured during last week’s tragedy at the Apple Store in Hingham,” Allen Smith, president and CEO of South Shore Health, said in the statement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, the company’s senior vice president of retail and people, met with some of the survivors Friday at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

Two top-ranking Apple officials Friday visited with victims of last week’s crash at an Apple Store in Hingham, which killed a man and left at least 19 others injured, officials said.

Advertisement

Last Monday, a sports utility vehicle was driven through the glass façade of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops. New Jersey resident Kevin Bradley, 65, an employee of GMS Construction, who was helping with construction work at the store, was killed. At least 19 others were injured.

The driver, Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was charged with felony motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and misdemeanor reckless operation of a motor vehicle. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his Tuesday arraignment in Hingham District Court.

South Shore Hospital officials said they had treated 18 of the crash victims. As of Thursday morning, one remained in critical care and eight remained admitted to other areas of the hospital, according to a Thursday statement.

“We are also so appreciative of the wonderful care our entire team has provided to these patients, from our EMS at the scene of the accident right through to the emergency room, the trauma and critical care teams and all the doctors, nurses and colleagues who have provided care and support,” Smith said in the Saturday statement.

Advertisement

“The genuine caring and kindness shown by Tim and his team on this visit did so much to lift the spirits of the patients and our colleagues.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.