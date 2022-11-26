BC falters late in season finale, loses to Syracuse

Zay Flowers delivered a highlight in the final seconds to further cement his place in BC lore. The senior, who already holds the record for most career receptions and receiving yards in BC history, surpassed Kelvin Martin for first all-time with 29 receiving TDs.

It was a fitting ending for the Eagles (3-9, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference), who started the season by blowing a nine-point fourth-quarter edge against Rutgers. Wins against Louisville and North Carolina State in conference play were highlights, but otherwise, BC took a major step back in the third year of the Jeff Hafley era.

Boston College allowed 26 straight points in the final 9 minutes, 56 seconds Saturday, squandering an 11-point lead and falling, 32-23, to Syracuse at Alumni Stadium to cap a disappointing season.

This is the Eagles’ first nine-loss season since 2015, their third since 1990 and the fifth since 1951.

BC started strong against the Orange (7-5, 4-4 ACC), as Bryce Steele forced and recovered a fumble on a sack in the opening minute to set up a 28-yard Connor Lytton field goal moments later.

BC freshman Edwin Kolenge then blocked a punt, which led to a 7-yard touchdown pass from Emmett Morehead (29 for 38, 252 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) to Flowers.

Flowers (8 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs) made a quick move and froze a defender before corralling the pass and waltzing into the end zone untouched with 10:47 left in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Kam Arnold, Kolenge, and Donovan Ezeiruaku also sacked Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, as BC’s total of four sacks in the quarter eclipsed its high in a game this season.

A series of penalties and miscues for both sides shaped a lackluster second quarter. Syracuse sliced into the deficit on a 47-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt with 2:18 left in the half. Each team had a shot to score late, but nothing materialized, and BC took a 10-3 edge into halftime.

Syracuse marched 83 yards over seven-plus minutes in the third quarter before Ezeiruaku registered another sack and forced the Orange to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Both defenses continued to excel in the red zone and the score stood at 10-6 entering the fourth quarter.

The Eagles then embarked on a nine-play, 78-yard drive, highlighted by a 30-yard catch along the sideline from Flowers. Pat Garwo (83 rushing yards) bulldozed into the end zone from 5 yards out with 12:57 remaining to extend the margin to 17-6.

After that, just like they did against Rutgers in the opener, BC unraveled in the finale’s key moments.

Syracuse answered the Garwo score on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Shrader (21 for 27, 285 yard, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) to Devaughn Cooper with 9:58 remaining. Chibueze Onwuka stuffed Shrader at the 1-yard line on a 2-point attempt and BC led, 17-12.

The Orange took their first lead, 18-17, on a 58-yard bomb from Shrader to Damien Alford with 7:05 left. Once again, the 2-point attempt failed.

Morehead fumbled on third down with 5:25 remaining, leading to Sean Tucker (21 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs) scoring from 5 yards out for the Orange.

When Morehead couldn’t quite reach the first-down marker on a fourth down rush, the Orange took over and Tucker would score again from 29 yards out with 35 seconds to play to extend the lead to 32-17.

Flowers’s TD catch with :07 showing accounted for the final score.

Flowers, who finishes his career with 200 receptions and 3,056 career receiving yards, also set the program record for most receiving TDs in a season with 12.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.