Belmont’s Ellie Shea among Bay State runners to shine in regional cross-country meets

Winsor School junior Meg Madison also made the cut with her sixth-place effort (18:17.2).

Ellie Shea, a junior star from Belmont, took first in the girls’ championship 5K of the Champs Sports XC Northeast Regional in the Bronx, N.Y., where she clocked a blistering winning time of 17:10.7. Shea led the top-10 finishers, all of whom qualified for the national championships in San Diego, Calif., on Dec. 10.

Four boys from the Bay State ran to qualifying finishes, highlighted by a second-place performance from Framingham senior Sam Burgess (15:21.3), who finished just four-tenths of a second behind winner Drew Griffith of Butler, Pa.

Westford junior Paul Bergeron finished third (15:30.8), St. John’s Prep senior Nathan Lopez came in sixth (15:36.5), and Phillips Andover sophomore Tamrat Gavenas was ninth (15:44.0).

Meanwhile, Aidan Ross continued to pad his stellar high school career at the Nike Cross Nationals (NXN) New England regional, held at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY. The Uxbridge senior finished fourth (15:52.9) and, as a top-five finisher, secured an automatic ticket to the national championships in Portland, Ore., on Dec. 3.

The state champion Brookline boys’ team also ran at NXN-NE and finished seventh with 233 points. On the girls’ side, Hopkinton freshman Elyse Srodawa led Bay State runners with a 17th-place run (19:47.1).