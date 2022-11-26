Celtics make sure Jayson Tatum’s sprained ankle gets some rest and declare him out for game against Wizards

There was going to be a time, however, that Tatum needed rest, needed to be saved from himself because he will not ask out of a game. The Celtics obliged late Saturday afternoon by declaring Tatum out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

It was a nationally televised matchup against fellow MVP candidate Luka Doncic and Tatum had something to prove. He did by scoring 37 points in the Celtics win. He brushed off the ankle injury for Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and dropped 30 in another Boston win.

Jayson Tatum agreed with teammate Jaylen Brown’s assertion that he would not miss last Wednesday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks with a sprained left ankle sustained two nights before in Chicago.

Tatum is likely healthy enough to play but the Celtics need to give him a break. Tatum is fourth in the NBA in minutes played and the Celtics need to take a long-term approach on his workload.

While the organizational goal — even when Ime Udoka was coach — was to start fast, rack up early wins and prevent the grinding second half that was required for a favorable playoff seed, new coach Joe Mazzulla has to monitor minutes and prevent early burnout.

Mazzulla has a habit of playing his starters extended minutes, even when the game is already decided. While Tatum rested the final 10 minutes, 2 seconds of Friday’s win over the Kings, Brown played deep into the fourth quarter, and remained in the game even after Sacramento coach Mike Brown cleared his bench minutes earlier.

The Celtics have four games over the next six nights and then a season-long six-game road trip that begins in Brooklyn and ends in Los Angeles.

“Sitting out is never really an option,” Tatum said after Wednesday’s win. “Unless [trainer] Nick [Sang] whines about it enough. [The ankle] is still a little swollen but it’s nothing that any basketball player hasn’t dealt with before.”

So there’s still swelling in the ankle and Tatum had played all 19 games. And of the league’s top 10 scorers, only two — Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — have played in all of their team’s games. As much as it may irritate those old schoolers who believe playing 82 games is a sign of manhood and dedication, players need breaks in today’s NBA. The postseason is too long a grind and there are too many premium athletes to compete with every night to play 37 minutes per night and 82 games per year.

The Celtics want to think long term. They have already made a definitive statement after nearly 25 percent of the season. They are one of the best teams in the NBA and they have played this stretch without their best defensive player in Robert Williams.

The club has added enough depth where they can compete with the likes of the Wizards without Tatum. That’s why Brad Stevens acquired players such as Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon to play heavy minutes on occasion. Payton Pritchard, once a rotational player who has lost his minutes in the roster reshuffling, has been clamoring for more opportunity with his recent play.

Perhaps a year ago, the Celtics couldn’t survive without Tatum. This year, it’s important the Celtics give Tatum enough time to nurse ailments such as his ankle and wrist to make sure he’s 100 percent prepared for the postseason. The Celtics learned from last year they cannot allow fatigue to be an issue when the games count the most.

Sunday’s day off is an indication that they understand the title is won in June, not November. And Tatum will make sure he doesn’t get comfortable with this load management thing. The NBA has a load management issue. Star players are seemingly getting nights off for hangnails or stuffy noses.

Mazzulla said Friday that he felt the Celtics are fresh physically and they have given Al Horford the second night off in back-to-backs (let’s see if that continues Monday against Charlotte) and Brown got a game off with knee soreness. Marcus Smart took a couple of games off with a swollen ankle and Brogdon get a break with hamstring issues.

So it’s not as if Mazzulla is a hard driver, but the first-year coach is understandably trying to win games, trying to make the later road easier with arduous work early in the season. That should have been the focus last season. But the point has been proven. The Celtics ain’t playing no games. They aren’t giving away games and they are willing to put in the work to become an elite team.

It’s the correct approach to give Tatum a break, even if he is unhappy he won’t match up with his close friend, Bradley Beal of the Wizards. The Celtics just made their job tougher Sunday without Tatum, but they’re capable of winning and Tatum gets at least two full days off his swollen ankle with a potential return Monday. And the Celtics get an opportunity to find out more about themselves in the short term.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.