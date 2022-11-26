Tyhier Tyler (3 TDs), Army ambush UMass

Army (5-6) ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns, with Tyler scoring on runs of 27, 4 and 1 yard. Jakobi Buchanan scored twice and Bryson Daily added a 54-yard run for a touchdown with 90 seconds left.

The senior now has 12 rushing touchdowns and is the first Army quarterback to run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 17 in 2018. Tyler completed both of his pass attempts and carried 11 times for 101 yards to lead the Black Knights.

Tyhier Tyler ran for three second-quarter touchdowns and Army staked UMass to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 44-7 win over the host Minutemen on Saturday afternoon in Amherst.

Army’s defense held UMass to just 90 yards on the ground, much of it on the opening drive. Merriweather ran for 36 yards as the Minutemen marched 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 2-yard run by Gino Campiotti four minutes into the game. Merriweather finished with 49 yards on five carries.

Brady Olson was 13 of 24 passing for 145 yards for UMass (1-11) and was intercepted twice.

Army is now 5-0 all-time against the Minutemen. The Black Knights will have a week off before they face Navy December 10th in Philadelphia.

UNH 52, Fordham 42 — Dylan Laube ran for three touchdowns and pulled in an 87-yard touchdown pass to lead the host Wildcats (9-3) to a victory in the first round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs over the visiting Rams in Durham, N.H.

The win sends unseeded UNH, winners of three straight and six of its last seven games, into a second-round matchup with No. 8 seed Holy Cross (11-0), the undefeated Patriot League champion, at noon Dec. 3 at Fitton Field in Worcester.

Laube amassed 248 yards all-purpose, rushing 29 times for 157 yards and touchdowns of 9, 12, and 18 yards while making four receptions for 127 yards and an 87-yard TD.

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer completed 18 of 34 attempts for 351 yards and 3 TDs, connecting with Heron Maurisseau on 65-yard TD strike to give UNH a commanding 21-7 lead after one quarter.

Maurisseau added a 71-yard touchdown run on the opening play of the second half and Laube’s third rushing touchdown, an 18-yard burst with 4:10 left, pushed the lead to 52-34.

Ithaca College 30, Springfield 21 — Jalen Leonard-Osbourne rushed eight times for 20 yards and a 3-yard touchdown and caught four passes for 101 yards and TDs of 49 and 46 yards to lead undefeated Ithaca (11-0) to a NCAA Div. 3 playoff victory over Springfield (9-2) at Butterfield Stadium in Ithaca, N.Y.



