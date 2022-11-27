fb-pixel Skip to main content

18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station Saturday night

By Isabela Rocha Globe Correspondent,Updated November 27, 2022, 9 minutes ago

An 18-year-old man was stabbed at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station Saturday night, according to Transit police.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m., likely at the stairs of the station’s Franklin Street entrance, said Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan. The victim was transported to a hospital in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect is a teenage male between 16 and 19 years old, Sullivan said.

Transit police is still investigating. No further information was available.


Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.

