Green Line E branch trolley comes ‘in contact with’ vehicle near Riverway; no injuries reported

Green Line trolley service on the E branch was briefly disrupted Sunday after a vehicle “came in contact with a trolley” near the Riverway stop, MBTA officials said.
No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred about 4 p.m., MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. Green line supervisors, Transit Police, and Boston EMS responded to the scene, he said.
Service was suspended for about 30 minutes between Brigham Circle and Heath Street, and riders were directed to Route 39 buses for transportation, Pesaturo said.
Green Line E branch Update: Service has been restored between Brigham Circle and Heath Street after an earlier accident near Riverway. Service is proceeding with delays about about 20 minutes. https://t.co/y5Ou1amPu9— MBTA (@MBTA) November 27, 2022
The trolley involved in the accident was taken out of service, he said.
Sunday’s incident follows a crash involving a Green Line train and a vehicle just four days earlier. On Wednesday, a trolley on the B branch collided with a car on Commonwealth Avenue near the Boston University Bridge, halting service for about two hours. No injuries were reported.
Globe correspondent Haley Hersey contributed to this report.
