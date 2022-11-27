Green Line E branch trolley comes ‘in contact with’ vehicle near Riverway; no injuries reported

Green Line trolley service on the E branch was briefly disrupted Sunday after a vehicle “came in contact with a trolley” near the Riverway stop, MBTA officials said.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred about 4 p.m., MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail. Green line supervisors, Transit Police, and Boston EMS responded to the scene, he said.

Service was suspended for about 30 minutes between Brigham Circle and Heath Street, and riders were directed to Route 39 buses for transportation, Pesaturo said.