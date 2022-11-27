fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Mattapan shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated November 27, 2022, 11 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday evening but was expected to survive, Boston police said one day later.

Police responded to 15 Westmore Road about 5:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting and arrived to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston police spokesman. The address is just a few blocks from the department’s Mattapan station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening. No further information was available.

