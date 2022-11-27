Massive 4-alarm fire breaks out at marina in Mystic, Conn.

A massive four-alarm blaze broke out at a marina in Mystic, Conn., on Sunday night, drawing firefighters from several communities near the Connecticut coast.
The fire was reported at 2 Washington St., the Westerly Fire Department said on Facebook. That is the address of Seaport Marine, a marina with more than 100 fixed and floating slips, according to the company’s website. Seaport Marine could not immediately be reached for comment late Sunday night. The Westerly Fire Department said in a post just before 9:30 p.m. that it was sending a full crew to the scene.
Firefighters from Norwich were also dispatched to the marina. A video posted by the town’s firefighters union showed black smoke pouring from several buildings on the property as orange flames consumed the structures and sent burning embers swirling in the wind.
Truck 1 and the Battalion are working at a fourth alarm fire on Washington Street in Mystic. Multiple buildings are fully involved and a few have collapsed.Posted by Norwich Firefighters Local 892 on Sunday, November 27, 2022
Attempts to reach the Mystic Fire Department were not successful late Sunday night. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
