Severe weather could scuttle post-Thanksgiving travel plans

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 100 flights were delayed at Boston Logan International Airport and two were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware .

“The weather definitely puts a damper on things,” said Mark Schieldrop, a spokesman for AAA Northeast. “If there are any cancellations, then you can kind of expect to get those cascading effects in the airport. So Logan might be a little bit of a difficult place to be this evening.”

Severe weather in other parts of the country , including heavy snowfall in the Pacific Northwest and rain showers hurtling east, could scuttle New Englanders’ post-Thanksgiving travel plans on Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA predicted Thanksgiving travel this year would approach pre-pandemic volume, after plummeting in 2020, with nearly 55 million people traveling 50 miles or more from their homes for the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration anticipates 46,790 flights across the continental U.S. on Sunday, November 27. The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 2.5 million passengers at U.S. checkpoints.

“Last year, it was still a little bit of an off year. We’re still kind of coming off the pandemic this year,” Schieldrop said. “In a few more weeks, we’ll get a better sense of where this year ended up, but it seems like there were definitely a lot of folks out there.”

The National Weather Service in Boston forecasts cool temperatures in the region Sunday, with a high near 52 degrees, and a 90 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, mostly after 2 p.m.

Rainfall will continue through the night, with winds gusting as high as 25 miles per hour, according to the forecasters. Minor coastal flooding is possible, especially in Cape Cod and Nantucket. Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and the skies will remain clear at night.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunnier weather on Tuesday, with temperatures approaching 44 degrees, and more showers and wind on Wednesday.





