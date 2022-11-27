Two Mass. men charged with driving while intoxicated, accused of driving 100 m.p.h. on I-93 in N.H.

Two Massachusetts men were arrested and charged with driving under the influence after they were pulled over while allegedly speeding down Interstate 93 in New Hampshire at 100 miles per hour or more over the weekend, officials said.

Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood, was stopped about 3:20 a.m. Sunday on I-93 in Bow, N.H., for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. A state trooper clocked the speed he was driving on radar as Hulsoor passed him on the highway, State Police said.

Hulsoor was arrested but later released on personal recognizance, the statement said. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.