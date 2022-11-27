Tough criticism of the Sox, where it counts

Kudos and gratitude to Dan Shaughnessy (“Fans seem to be taken for a ride,” Sports, Nov. 20) for such an incisive, courageous, and perceptive column about the Boston Red Sox and what, frankly, team ownership needs to do to make the Red Sox as good a team as possible, in the best interest of Sox fans everywhere. I hope that John Henry and the other owners of the Red Sox pay serious attention to Shaughnessy’s analysis and follow his advice and recommendations.

And kudos and gratitude, perhaps most of all, to Henry in his capacity as the owner of The Boston Globe for making it possible for Shaughnessy’s column — a very tough column that could not have been easy for Henry to read — to be published, and for recognizing that publishing it (notwithstanding the harsh criticism of Henry himself) was in the highest and best interest of what an owner of both a newspaper and the newspaper’s city’s sports team should be about.