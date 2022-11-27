‘US and the Holocaust’: virulence, complicity

I always appreciate Matthew Gilbert’s thoughtful commentaries, none more so than his piece on the enlightening and disturbing PBS documentary “The US and the Holocaust” (“ ‘The US and the Holocaust’ is still speaking to us,” Sunday Arts, Nov. 20). I wasn’t aware of how virulent and rampant antisemitism was in the United States and Europe at the time. Clearly, that provided the context for the rise of Nazism in Germany; no one acts in a vacuum. We demonize Adolf Hitler and the Germans, but everyone was complicit in this tragedy.

Elaine Gottlieb