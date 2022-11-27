A capsule look at the Division 8 Super Bowl: KIPP Academy vs. Hull

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.

Where: Gillette Stadium

How to stream: NFHSNetwork.com

AN INSIDE LOOK

Coaches: KIPP — Jim Rabbitt (sixth season, 37-23 record); Hull — Mike O’Donnell (sixth season, 40-26)

Scoring: KIPP — 26.8; Hull — 34.3

Defense: KIPP — 24.2; Hull — 10.2

The heavies up front: KIPP — Kenneth Pleytez (6 feet, 3 inches, 300 pounds); Hull — Aidan Murphy (6-1, 240 pounds)

Stat check: KIPP quarterback Juan Setalsingh has stuffed the stat sheet, with 2,101 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes (including 24 in the last six games), and 6 rushing scores. On defense, he has nine interceptions and 44 tackles. Vic Mafo is up to 844 receiving yards and nine scores, while fellow receiver Morenel Castro has 877 yards and 13 TDs. For Hull, senior John Gianibas (146 carries, 1,575 yards, 18 TDs), Austin Bongo (12 catches, 311 yards, 5 TDs, plus 14 carries, 257 yards, 2 TDs) fuel the attack. On defense, Murphy leads with 152 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery, and Gianibas has 49 tackles, a fumble recovery for a TD, and a pick.

The captains: KIPP — RB/WR/LB Jovan Machado (Jr.), WR/DB/QB Morenel Castro (Jr.), WR/LB Chanel Gutierrez (Jr.), WR/LB/DB Vic Mafo (Sr.), QB/DB Setalsingh (Sr.); Hull — RB/LB Gianibas (Sr.), QB/FS Luke Richardson (Sr.), C/LB Murphy (Sr.), TE/DE Tyler Sordillo (Sr.)

Seniors on roster: KIPP – 7; Hull – 13

Last Super Bowl appearance: KIPP — Never; Hull — 2021

OUTLOOK

KIPP started 0-2 and finished the regular season 4-4, but non-conference losses to D6 Super Bowl-bound St. Mary’s, D5 quarterfinalist Old Rochester, and D7 playoff qualifier Latin Academy toughened up the Panthers for an impressive playoff run. They rely heavily on the passing game and the presence of Setalsingh. The Pirates are a wagon, however, and have been the better team on every field they’ve played on this season, outscoring playoff foes 117-19. Gianibas gets it done on the ground, with help from Bongo. The two best offenses in the division should provide plenty of action in Foxborough.

PREDICTION

The Panthers are on a revenge tour — they beat Lowell Catholic in the quarterfinals after losing by 20 in the regular season and knocked Manchester Essex out of the 2021 playoffs after falling to ME earlier that year. Could Hull be the next victim? Setalsingh suffered an injury as KIPP built a lead in their last matchup, and Hull took advantage, winning, 27-20, in the quarterfinals last season. With Setalsingh on top of his game, Hull will have to outrun the Panthers in order to stay perfect and claim its first Super Bowl since 1996, and third in program history. As Pirates coach Mike O’Donnell said, “It might come down to who has the ball last.”

Hull 49, KIPP Academy 44

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.